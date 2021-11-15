CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021

_____

698 FPUS56 KHNX 150701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-151200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

51 to 56. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 54 73 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-151200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

48 to 53. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 73 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-151200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

45 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 70 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 74 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 73 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 47 75 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-151200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

46 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 48 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 48 74 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-151200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 80 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 79 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-151200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 77 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 76 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-151200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to

71. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 74 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 47 74 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 48 75 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 46 74 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 74 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-151200-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 47 to 53.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

46 to 52. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 51 75 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 75 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-151200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 70 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 74 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-151200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening.

Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 79 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 80 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-151200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 76 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 44 77 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 78 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 46 78 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 78 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 79 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-151200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 76 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 46 75 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 46 76 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-151200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 46 to 53.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 48 75 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 48 75 48 68 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 75 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 76 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 75 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 50 77 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 78 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-151200-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 80 57 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-151200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 48 to 58. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 53 79 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-151200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 47 to 57. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 78 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-151200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 50 to

60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 52 81 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 51 80 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 80 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-151200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

47 to 54. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 73 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-151200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 47 78 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 48 73 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

46 to 55. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 75 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 56 81 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 75 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 79 57 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-151200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 73 55 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-151200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

61 to 66.

=

$$

CAZ322-151200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 70 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-151200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to

44 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 57 24 51 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 73 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 73 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-151200-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 76 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-151200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

55 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ326-151200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 55 36 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-151200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...48 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 58 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 44 65 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 64 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-151200-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 46 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 at

5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 74 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-151200-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

62 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...46 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

42 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 51 64 45 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-151200-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

59 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 40 63 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-151200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 75 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-151200-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 66 45 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 51 81 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 51 82 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 52 81 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-151200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ334-151200-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 72 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 75 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 76 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-151200-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 78 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-151200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 70 48 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 75 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-151200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 83 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 83 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-151200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

42 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 81 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-151200-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 77 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 82 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 82 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 83 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather