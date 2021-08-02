CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 102 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 94 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 57 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 99 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 98 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 96 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 98 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 99 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 99 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 59 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 101 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 101 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 100 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 102 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 58 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 99 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 99 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 102 64 104 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 60 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 100 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 69 101 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 101 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 100 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 100 64 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 100 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 99 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 65 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 100 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 101 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 103 69 105 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 102 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 100 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 66 101 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 67 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 101 76 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 72 101 75 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 69 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 98 72 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 68 94 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 98 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 95 75 97 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 64 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 103 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 97 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 99 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 100 58 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 75 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 77 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 94 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 75 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 83 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 80 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 52 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 88 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 93 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 85 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 68 100 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 102 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 70 100 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 88 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 92 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 60 95 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 85 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 92 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 97 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 68 to

78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 105 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 106 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 91 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 99 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 71 104 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 102 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 104 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 104 71 107 / 0 0 0 0

