CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

435 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

71 to 79.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 95 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 67 95 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 84 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 96 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 94 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to

74. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 90 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 61 94 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 94 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 61 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 107. Lows

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 102 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 98 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 98 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 98 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 98 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 95 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 99 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 96 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 97 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 98 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 98 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 105.

Lows 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 97 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 98 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 98 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106.

Lows 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 96 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 107.

Lows 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 108. Lows

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 98 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to

79. Highs 97 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 98 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 99 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

80. Highs 98 to 106.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 100 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 98 73 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 97 69 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 90 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 95 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 70 91 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 80.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 69 93 67 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 96 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...72 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 99 53 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 77 37 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 58 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 53 76 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 90 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 92 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90 at

5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Highs 85 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 80 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 81 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 95 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 60 78 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 53 80 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 85 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 92 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to

82 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 96 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 82 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 98 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 98 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 99 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 85 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 88 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 92 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 84 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 57 89 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 95 71 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 100 to 110. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 76 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 80 108 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 108 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to

82. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 73 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 74 100 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 98 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 98 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather