CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

660 FPUS56 KHNX 062101

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-062300-

West Side Hills-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 93 57 86 / 0 0 0

Avenal 91 61 85 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 83 56 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-062300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 89 55 80 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 55 86 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 95 55 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-062300-

Merced and Madera-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 92 54 83 / 0 0 0

Merced 94 55 85 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 93 54 84 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 55 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 95 58 87 / 0 0 0

Five Points 96 57 87 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 94 60 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-062300-

Foggy Bottom-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 95 55 86 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 95 57 86 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Hanford 96 57 88 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-062300-

Fresno-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 93 58 84 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 62 86 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 62 86 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 59 86 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-062300-

Tulare County-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

Highs 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Exeter 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 95 59 85 / 0 0 0

Porterville 95 61 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-062300-

Southern Kings County-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

89. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 76 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 93 57 85 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 94 58 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

89. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 94 58 86 / 0 0 0

Wasco 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 60 88 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-062300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 82 to

87. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 95 59 86 / 0 0 0

McFarland 95 58 86 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-062300-

Bakersfield-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

89. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 64 86 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 95 65 86 / 0 0 0

Arvin 96 63 86 / 0 0 0

Lamont 96 63 86 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 63 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-062300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 69 to

79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 86 55 78 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 91 51 82 / 0 0 0

Auberry 88 60 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-062300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 70 to

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 61 87 / 0 0 0

Springville 90 59 81 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 92 63 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-062300-

Central Sierra-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 52 83 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 73 35 67 / 0 0 0

Wawona 85 52 78 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 71 45 65 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 86 53 77 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 87 57 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-062300-

North Kings River-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 47 60 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 76 46 67 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 49 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-062300-

Sequoia Kings-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 89 54 82 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 73 50 64 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 45 65 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 53 70 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 85 45 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-062300-

Lake Isabella-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to

47 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 75 49 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 93 60 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 63 83 / 0 0 0

Weldon 91 62 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-062300-

Tehachapi Area-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 78 53 68 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 53 73 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 49 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-062300-

Fort Tejon-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 53 67 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 47 73 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 90 60 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-062300-

Indian Wells Valley-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 56 to 62. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 79 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 69 92 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 65 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-062300-

Kern County Desert-

200 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 66 83 / 0 0 0

California City 95 60 85 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 64 82 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 90 59 81 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 89 58 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

