CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs 84 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 97 61 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 95 57 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 98 57 98 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 98 57 98 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Highs

87 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 55 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 55 95 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 97 55 96 / 0 0 0

Madera 97 57 97 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 53 to

58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 98 60 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 98 59 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 98 59 97 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

89 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 57 98 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 98 57 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 98 59 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 98 57 98 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 58 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

85 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 95 62 95 / 0 0 0

Clovis 98 63 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 98 62 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 98 60 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 98 59 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 98 60 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 59 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 98 59 98 / 0 0 0

Visalia 98 57 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 97 60 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 97 60 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 62 96 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

around 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 96 57 95 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 58 96 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 85 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 60 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 99 61 98 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 83 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 60 96 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 60 96 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 61 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

Highs 84 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 69 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 66 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 65 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 63 97 / 0 0 0

Mettler 96 65 95 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 88 59 88 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 90 51 90 / 0 0 0

Auberry 88 64 87 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

79 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 98 62 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 93 66 92 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 84 53 84 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 68 32 69 / 0 0 0

Wawona 84 50 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 85 52 86 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 85 57 85 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 67 to 74 at

5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 65 46 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 75 44 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 72 47 73 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 85 49 86 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 72 52 72 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 70 43 72 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 53 80 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 84 44 85 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

63 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 75 52 74 / 0 0 0

Kernville 92 59 92 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 62 92 / 0 0 0

Weldon 91 61 91 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 84 54 83 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 88 51 87 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 54 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 83 48 82 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 65.

Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 96 65 98 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 97 61 98 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 90 65 91 / 0 0 0

California City 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

Mojave 92 63 93 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 94 57 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

