CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

47 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Highs

73 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 79 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 42 79 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 42 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Highs

71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 78 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 41 78 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 42 78 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 78 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 79 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 43 79 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 78 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 43 79 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 78 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 44 78 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 78 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs

73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 46 78 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 47 79 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 45 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 78 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 44 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 45 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 45 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 77 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 45 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 46 77 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 77 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 77 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 45 77 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 79 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 45 77 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 77 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 77 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 74 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 50 77 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 77 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 75 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 69 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 40 73 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 50 69 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 45 71 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 73 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 18 57 21 60 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 37 71 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 28 53 30 54 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 70 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 42 73 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 60 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 61 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 72 40 74 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 39 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 32 59 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 65 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 32 70 34 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 76 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 75 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 48 75 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 37 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 60 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 69 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 60 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 70 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to

50. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 86 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 87 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph below the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 80 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 52 79 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 82 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

