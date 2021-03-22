CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-221100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 70 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 68 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 66 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-221100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 74 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 37 69 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-221100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 66 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 67 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 66 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 37 67 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-221100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 40 70 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 38 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 38 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 42 69 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-221100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 37 69 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 69 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 37 69 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-221100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 64 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 41 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 40 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 67 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 39 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 39 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-221100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 49. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 67 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 68 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 68 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 38 68 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 67 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 67 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-221100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 37 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-221100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 70 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 70 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-221100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 60 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 38 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 39 69 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 70 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-221100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 67 49 62 / 0 0 20 20

Bakersfield 44 69 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 68 46 62 / 0 0 20 20

Lamont 42 69 46 63 / 0 0 0 20

Mettler 42 67 46 62 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ190-221100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 58 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 32 61 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 40 57 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-221100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 40 66 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 61 41 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 43 63 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-221100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers...mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers near the crest. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 8 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 32 50 31 48 / 0 0 20 0

Tuolumne Meadows 8 43 10 33 / 0 0 20 20

Wawona 28 55 28 54 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 17 38 17 27 / 0 0 20 20

Bass Lake 30 56 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 54 34 51 / 0 0 20 0

=

$$

CAZ193-221100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 35 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings around

9 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 40 22 36 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 23 47 25 44 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 45 23 41 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-221100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings around

4 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 25 56 28 51 / 0 0 20 0

Grant Grove 26 46 27 42 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 19 45 22 39 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 29 51 32 46 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 22 56 26 50 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ195-221100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

29 to 34 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to

27 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 45 30 40 / 0 0 20 20

Kernville 35 63 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 62 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 62 41 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-221100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 34 50 36 44 / 0 0 20 20

Tehachapi 32 54 37 47 / 0 0 20 20

Twin Oaks 30 58 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-221100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 51 34 45 / 0 0 30 30

Frazier Park 27 56 30 49 / 0 0 30 30

Grapevine 37 61 41 54 / 0 0 30 40

=

$$

CAZ198-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 71 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 72 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-221100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

46. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 65 46 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 33 69 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 37 65 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 69 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 69 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

