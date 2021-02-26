CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 61 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 39 70 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 41 67 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 42 67 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 67 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 68 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 36 68 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 66 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 66 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 66 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 66 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 69 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 67 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 40 67 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 34 67 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 67 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 67 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 67 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 34 66 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 63 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 38 66 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 38 67 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 66 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 36 67 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 35 67 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 66 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 66 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 66 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 40 66 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 33 66 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 34 67 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 63 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 67 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 67 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 69 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 67 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 67 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 67 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

45. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 65 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 41 67 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 67 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 67 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 66 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 59 36 57 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 62 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 41 58 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 66 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 60 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 63 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Wind chill readings around 9 below

after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 52 31 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 9 43 6 38 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 57 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 19 38 16 33 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 57 29 54 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 34 57 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 43 22 39 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 50 24 46 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 28 48 24 44 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings around 5 below.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 58 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 32 49 28 44 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 48 20 42 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 33 54 31 48 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 59 21 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 49 28 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 66 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 64 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 65 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37. North

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 52 32 47 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 56 32 49 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 28 60 28 55 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 54 31 48 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 59 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 37 61 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 38. Highs 60 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 71 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 72 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 66 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 70 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 35 67 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 29 70 35 63 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 70 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

