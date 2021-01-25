CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-260000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 35. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 54 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 30 53 / 20 0 0

Avenal 52 32 51 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 33 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ180-260000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 32. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 31 51 / 20 0 0

Mendota 52 28 51 / 30 0 0

Firebaugh 52 28 51 / 20 0 0

CAZ181-260000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Widespread

frost through the night. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 26 50 / 20 0 0

Merced 51 28 50 / 30 0 0

Chowchilla 48 27 49 / 40 0 0

Madera 48 28 49 / 40 0 0

CAZ182-260000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 33. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 54 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 31 52 / 20 0 0

Five Points 53 30 52 / 20 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 29 52 / 20 0 0

Kettleman City 52 32 52 / 20 0 0

CAZ183-260000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 53. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 54 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 61. Lows 37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 28 51 / 30 0 0

Caruthers 50 29 50 / 30 0 0

Lemoore 51 29 51 / 30 0 0

Hanford 51 29 51 / 40 0 0

Corcoran 50 29 51 / 40 0 0

CAZ184-260000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 30 46 / 60 0 0

Clovis 47 31 48 / 60 0 0

Fresno 48 31 49 / 50 0 0

Sanger 47 28 48 / 60 0 0

Reedley 46 28 48 / 60 0 0

Selma 48 30 49 / 50 0 0

Kingsburg 48 30 49 / 50 0 0

CAZ185-260000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 42 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the evening becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 46 28 47 / 60 0 0

Visalia 48 30 50 / 60 0 0

Exeter 44 29 47 / 70 20 0

Tulare 47 30 49 / 60 0 0

Lindsay 44 29 47 / 70 20 0

Porterville 44 31 47 / 70 20 0

CAZ186-260000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost

after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 61. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 28 51 / 40 0 0

Allensworth 50 28 51 / 40 0 0

CAZ187-260000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Widespread frost. Colder.

Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 26 53 / 30 0 0

Wasco 50 29 52 / 40 20 0

Buttonwillow 52 29 53 / 40 20 0

CAZ188-260000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 42 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas

of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 43 to 49. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 29 50 / 50 0 0

McFarland 48 30 50 / 50 20 0

Shafter 49 31 51 / 40 20 0

CAZ189-260000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 31 to 39. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 46 38 47 / 50 20 0

Bakersfield 48 34 49 / 50 20 0

Arvin 46 31 47 / 60 0 0

Lamont 47 32 48 / 60 20 0

Mettler 46 32 47 / 50 20 0

CAZ190-260000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to

29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain, breezy. No snow

accumulation. Highs 42 to 50. Southeast winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 23 41 / 60 0 0

Oakhurst 40 16 43 / 70 20 0

Auberry 36 26 40 / 80 20 0

CAZ191-260000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. No

snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Not as cool. No snow

accumulation. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 47.

Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 26 45 / 90 30 0

Springville 37 27 40 / 80 20 0

Tule River Reservation 40 31 43 / 80 30 0

CAZ192-260000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of snow. Near the crest, chance of

snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to

20 at 5000 feet...2 to 9 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

16 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 16 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

11 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, breezy. Not as cold. No snow accumulation.

Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds

around 25 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings

around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 18 36 / 80 60 0

Tuolumne Meadows 24 -5 26 / 90 90 0

Wawona 34 13 38 / 80 70 0

Devils Postpile 20 4 21 / 90 90 0

Bass Lake 34 15 39 / 80 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 36 17 38 / 80 40 0

CAZ193-260000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Near the crest, snow likely in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. No snow

accumulation. Highs 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Near the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 12 to 21 at

5000 feet...2 to 8 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

19 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 19 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 22 to 29 at

5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

6 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. No snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 7 24 / 90 60 0

Shaver Lake 25 10 30 / 90 60 0

Lake Wishon 25 9 29 / 90 70 0

CAZ194-260000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 22 at 5000 feet...1 to

11 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 16 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 16 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. No snow

accumulation. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. No snow accumulation. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows

28 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Chance of snow 80 percent. Highs 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to

44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 35 13 39 / 90 70 0

Grant Grove 25 12 29 / 90 60 0

Lodgepole 22 5 27 / 90 70 0

Camp Nelson 29 16 33 / 90 50 0

Johnsondale 32 8 36 / 90 40 0

CAZ195-260000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Near the

crest, snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Lows 12 to 19 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to

36 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 23 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and

rain likely after midnight. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...22 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 18 26 / 80 40 0

Kernville 38 22 41 / 80 30 0

Lake Isabella 37 28 40 / 70 30 0

Weldon 36 28 40 / 60 30 0

CAZ196-260000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Very windy. No snow

accumulation. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Very windy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 36 to

46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 27 32 / 80 20 0

Tehachapi 31 24 33 / 70 30 0

Twin Oaks 35 20 38 / 70 30 0

CAZ197-260000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Windy. No snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 29 to

39. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Windy. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

42. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Not as cool. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Southeast

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 27 24 33 / 60 50 0

Frazier Park 32 17 36 / 60 50 0

Grapevine 38 29 39 / 60 40 0

CAZ198-260000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Very windy.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Very

windy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to

51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. No snow accumulation. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 28 49 / 40 30 0

Ridgecrest 48 26 50 / 50 40 0

CAZ199-260000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Jan 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Very

windy. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Very

windy. Lows 25 to 33. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. No snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

41 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

31 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 36 45 / 40 40 0

California City 43 27 47 / 40 20 0

Mojave 41 30 44 / 50 20 0

Edwards AFB 44 27 48 / 30 30 0

Rosamond 43 25 46 / 40 30 0

