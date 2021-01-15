CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 72 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 45 65 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 64 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 40 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

59 to 67. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 63 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 63 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 64 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 40 65 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 68 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 66 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 66 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 43 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then haze in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening, then areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

haze in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

43. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 40 65 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 65 39 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 40 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 38 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 40 66 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 66 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 43 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 66 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 41 66 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 66 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of dense

fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 67 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 38 66 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 40 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 66 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 68 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 68 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of dense

fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

39. Highs 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 66 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 37 67 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of dense

fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 60 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 68 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 68 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 39 70 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then haze

in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening, then areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then haze in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 39 68 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 69 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of dense

fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 71 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 43 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 73 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 40 73 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 73 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

60 to 70. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 75 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 49 70 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

42 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

57 to 65. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 76 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 46 70 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy, colder. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 68 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 22 56 19 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 71 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 34 51 32 47 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 71 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 71 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64 at

5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 59 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 63 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 63 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 72 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 44 64 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 33 62 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 32 73 32 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 64 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 43 77 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 77 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 47 75 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

54 to 64. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

47 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 68 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 69 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 37 75 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

53 to 63. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

47 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 69 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 71 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 71 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 54 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 72 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 73 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

53 to 63. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 69 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 37 71 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 43 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 71 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 72 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

