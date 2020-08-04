CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020

187 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-041100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 99 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 98 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 82 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-041100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 88 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 94 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 92 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-041100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 92 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 92 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 93 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 94 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 98 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 63 97 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 97 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 99 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-041100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 60 94 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 96 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 96 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 97 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 97 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-041100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 96 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 97 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 97 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 64 97 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 97 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 97 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 97 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-041100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

59 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 97 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 97 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 98 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 67 97 64 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 98 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 67 98 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-041100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 98 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 99 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 100 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 99 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 100 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-041100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

60 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 98 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 65 99 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 99 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

61 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 74 97 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 98 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 68 100 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 67 100 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 69 97 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-041100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 90 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 57 94 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 69 92 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-041100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 99 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 93 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 70 95 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-041100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 87 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 78 37 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 88 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 88 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 91 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-041100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 72 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 79 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 79 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-041100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 92 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 77 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 75 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 81 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 89 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-041100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 79 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 96 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 95 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 69 95 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-041100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 82 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 90 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-041100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

56 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 80 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 87 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 94 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 105 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 105 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-041100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph below the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 69.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 98 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

California City 67 100 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 73 98 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 100 64 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 100 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

