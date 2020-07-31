CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

852 FPUS56 KHNX 310601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-311100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 71 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-311100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 97 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 63 98 60 100 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 97 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-311100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 97 58 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 63 97 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 98 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 99 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 101 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 65 101 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 100 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-311100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 98 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 99 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 99 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-311100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 101 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 101 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-311100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 101 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 100 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 66 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 65 102 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 69 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-311100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 68 103 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-311100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 65 102 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 102 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-311100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 67 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 67 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-311100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 75 99 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 102 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 104 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 103 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 100 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-311100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 95 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 99 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 97 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-311100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 103 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 68 97 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 73 100 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-311100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 90 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 79 39 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 57 91 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 80 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 92 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-311100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 75 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 84 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-311100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 58 81 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 79 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 51 94 49 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-311100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to

83 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 85 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 101 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 71 100 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-311100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 89 62 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 93 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 97 54 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-311100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 79 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 85 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 93 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 98 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-311100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 110 74 108 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 110 70 110 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-311100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

California City 68 106 67 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 104 74 102 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 106 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 105 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

