CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 65 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 69 100 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 95 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows 61 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 99 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 61 99 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 98 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 98 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 98 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows 65 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 100 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 107. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 98 63 100 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 60 100 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 63 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 100 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 108. Lows 66 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 100 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 100 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 100 71 102 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 100 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 100 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 100 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 100 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 64 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 101 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 101 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 100 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 109. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 103 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 103 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 66 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 102 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 102 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

99 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 98 74 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 69 100 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 67 98 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 55 97 57 99 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 95 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 66 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 101 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 95 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 97 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 87 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 36 76 39 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 53 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 91 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 72 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 48 80 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 92 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 78 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 82 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 46 90 49 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 80 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 63 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 96 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 65 95 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 85 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 92 54 95 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 80 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 87 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 67 95 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 112. Lows

73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Highs

100 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 105 67 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

70 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 98 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 101 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 68 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 100 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 100 64 102 / 0 0 0 0

