CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.
CAZ179-071100-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to
74. Highs 96 to 106.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 61 95 64 98 / 0 0 0 0
Avenal 63 94 65 97 / 0 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 57 87 59 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ180-071100-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to
68. Highs 97 to 104.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 57 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0
Mendota 55 92 57 96 / 0 0 0 0
Firebaugh 54 91 56 95 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ181-071100-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to
67. Highs 97 to 102.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs
100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 99 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 53 90 55 94 / 0 0 0 0
Merced 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0
Chowchilla 54 91 56 95 / 0 0 0 0
Madera 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ182-071100-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.
Highs 99 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 101 to
106.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 57 94 60 98 / 0 0 0 0
Five Points 57 93 59 97 / 0 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 59 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0
Kettleman City 63 95 65 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ183-071100-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.
Highs 98 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 101 to
106.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 54 90 56 94 / 0 0 0 0
Caruthers 56 93 58 96 / 0 0 0 0
Lemoore 59 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0
Hanford 59 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0
Corcoran 61 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ184-071100-
Fresno-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72.
Highs 99 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 102 to
107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 57 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0
Clovis 62 94 64 97 / 0 0 0 0
Fresno 62 93 64 96 / 0 0 0 0
Sanger 59 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0
Reedley 59 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0
Selma 60 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0
Kingsburg 58 93 60 97 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ185-071100-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs
101 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 103 to
108.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 58 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0
Visalia 59 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0
Exeter 59 95 60 97 / 0 0 0 0
Tulare 62 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0
Lindsay 58 95 60 97 / 0 0 0 0
Porterville 61 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ186-071100-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs
102 to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 103 to
108.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 60 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0
Allensworth 62 96 62 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ187-071100-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the
evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs
102 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 103 to
108.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 59 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0
Wasco 59 95 60 98 / 0 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 62 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ188-071100-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs
101 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs 102 to
107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 61 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0
McFarland 59 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0
Shafter 59 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ189-071100-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 65 to
71.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows
67 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 67 93 69 95 / 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 65 95 66 97 / 0 0 0 0
Arvin 63 95 64 97 / 0 0 0 0
Lamont 62 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0
Mettler 63 93 64 95 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ190-071100-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to
70. Highs 91 to 101.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs
94 to 104.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 94 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 58 87 59 90 / 0 0 0 0
Oakhurst 52 90 52 93 / 0 0 0 0
Auberry 62 88 63 90 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ191-071100-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to
74. Highs 94 to 104.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 62 95 63 98 / 0 0 0 0
Springville 59 89 61 92 / 0 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 64 91 66 93 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ192-071100-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at
8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to
51 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to
65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at
5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 57 82 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 35 72 36 74 / 0 0 0 0
Wawona 51 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 45 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0
Bass Lake 54 85 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 57 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ193-071100-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to
50 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at
5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 46 67 45 69 / 0 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 47 75 47 77 / 0 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 50 75 49 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ194-071100-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to
52 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at
5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 53 88 52 90 / 0 0 0 0
Grant Grove 52 72 51 75 / 0 0 0 0
Lodgepole 46 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 53 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0
Johnsondale 46 85 45 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ195-071100-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...50 to
55 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 90 at
5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...
50 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95 at
5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...
55 to 62 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 54 74 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
Kernville 62 93 60 93 / 0 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 64 90 63 93 / 0 0 0 0
Weldon 64 90 63 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ196-071100-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 57 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.
Highs 89 to 99.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 54 79 56 80 / 0 0 0 0
Tehachapi 54 82 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 49 86 50 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ197-071100-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 64.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.
Highs 87 to 97.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
Frazier Park 47 84 46 84 / 0 0 0 0
Grapevine 63 90 64 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ198-071100-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 66 to
72.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 111. Lows
73 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 70 102 66 102 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 66 103 63 103 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ199-071100-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs
97 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows
69 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 68 95 65 95 / 0 0 0 0
California City 63 97 62 98 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 68 94 66 95 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 62 98 61 97 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 62 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0
weather.gov/hanford
