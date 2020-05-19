CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-191100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 74 50 81 / 20 20 0 0

Avenal 49 72 52 79 / 20 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 70 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-191100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 83 to 93.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 73 50 79 / 20 0 0 0

Mendota 48 72 48 79 / 20 0 0 0

Firebaugh 48 72 48 79 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ181-191100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 72 49 78 / 30 0 0 0

Merced 48 72 49 78 / 30 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 72 48 77 / 40 0 0 0

Madera 48 72 48 78 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ182-191100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Cooler. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

53 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 74 49 80 / 30 0 0 0

Five Points 48 73 49 80 / 30 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 74 49 80 / 40 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 74 52 81 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ183-191100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 53 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 72 48 78 / 40 0 0 0

Caruthers 49 72 49 79 / 50 20 0 0

Lemoore 50 73 49 79 / 40 20 0 0

Hanford 51 73 50 79 / 50 20 0 0

Corcoran 51 74 50 80 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ184-191100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Cooler. Lows

48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 70 49 76 / 50 20 0 0

Clovis 51 72 52 79 / 60 20 0 0

Fresno 51 72 52 79 / 50 20 0 0

Sanger 51 72 50 78 / 60 20 0 0

Reedley 51 72 50 78 / 60 20 0 0

Selma 51 72 51 79 / 50 20 0 0

Kingsburg 51 72 50 79 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ185-191100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 54 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 51 71 50 78 / 60 30 0 0

Visalia 51 72 50 79 / 50 20 0 0

Exeter 51 71 49 78 / 60 30 0 0

Tulare 52 72 51 79 / 50 20 0 0

Lindsay 51 71 49 78 / 60 30 0 0

Porterville 51 70 49 78 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ186-191100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 49 to

54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Highs

around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 73 49 79 / 40 20 0 0

Allensworth 52 74 50 80 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ187-191100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 89 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 73 49 80 / 20 20 0 0

Wasco 51 72 49 79 / 30 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 73 51 79 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ188-191100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 73 49 79 / 40 30 0 0

McFarland 51 72 49 79 / 40 20 0 0

Shafter 51 72 50 79 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ189-191100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 69 54 76 / 0 20 0 0

Bakersfield 54 72 52 79 / 30 20 0 0

Arvin 51 71 50 78 / 30 20 0 0

Lamont 52 72 50 79 / 30 20 0 0

Mettler 51 69 51 76 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ190-191100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 62 43 69 / 70 30 0 0

Oakhurst 37 63 38 71 / 70 40 0 0

Auberry 44 61 46 69 / 70 40 0 0

CAZ191-191100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 76 to 86.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 67 47 76 / 70 50 0 0

Springville 46 62 46 71 / 60 40 0 0

Tule River Reservation 48 63 49 72 / 60 40 0 0

CAZ192-191100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow and

slight chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent. Total snow accumulation up to

10 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening.

Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 51 37 60 / 80 60 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 17 42 17 51 / 80 70 0 0

Wawona 33 55 34 63 / 80 60 0 0

Devils Postpile 25 39 25 48 / 80 70 20 0

Bass Lake 37 56 37 65 / 80 50 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 56 39 64 / 80 60 0 0

CAZ193-191100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely and chance of rain

after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow and

rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near

the crest, snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening.

Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 36 30 46 / 80 70 20 0

Shaver Lake 31 49 31 58 / 80 60 0 0

Lake Wishon 29 46 30 56 / 80 70 20 0

CAZ194-191100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening, Showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

rain likely and chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest,

chance of snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in

the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 56 33 67 / 60 70 0 0

Grant Grove 33 45 34 54 / 70 60 0 0

Lodgepole 28 44 27 55 / 70 70 0 0

Camp Nelson 34 48 34 60 / 60 60 0 0

Johnsondale 30 54 30 65 / 50 50 0 0

CAZ195-191100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain...partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow...mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow near the crest. Breezy,

colder. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...

a 50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Breezy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to

74 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 83 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 44 35 55 / 40 30 0 0

Kernville 43 61 42 71 / 40 30 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 62 46 71 / 30 30 0 0

Weldon 46 58 45 69 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ196-191100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy,

colder. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 50 to 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in

the morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

68 to 78. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 51 41 61 / 20 20 0 0

Tehachapi 39 54 40 63 / 20 20 0 0

Twin Oaks 38 58 38 68 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ197-191100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 49 39 58 / 20 30 0 0

Frazier Park 33 56 34 65 / 20 30 0 0

Grapevine 44 63 46 71 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ198-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the morning decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 71 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 73 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-191100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon May 18 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 48.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 57 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 64 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 67 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 47 64 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 67 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 67 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

