CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

371 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-081100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 99 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 97 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 94 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-081100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 98 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-081100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as warm. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 96 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 97 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 97 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 98 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-081100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 97 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 98 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 57 98 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 98 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-081100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 61 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 59 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-081100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 98 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 59 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 98 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-081100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows around 54. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 98 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 99 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-081100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 98 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 98 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-081100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 98 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-081100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 67 95 67 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 98 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 63 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 64 97 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-081100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 89 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 91 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 62 89 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-081100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 96 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 63 92 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 92 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-081100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 34 71 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 51 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 41 66 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 87 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-081100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 65 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 47 79 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-081100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 74 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 44 76 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 53 81 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 87 48 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-081100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...64 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 77 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 59 93 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 92 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 62 90 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-081100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Gusts up to 45 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 82 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 85 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 54 90 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-081100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 77 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 51 84 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 91 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 98 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 98 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-081100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu May 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

53. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 61 92 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 95 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 57 94 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

