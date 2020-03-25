CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

189 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to

48. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 57 37 58 / 20 50 20 40

Avenal 44 57 38 57 / 20 50 30 40

San Luis Reservoir 43 55 39 57 / 40 50 20 20

=

$$

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 43. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 57 37 59 / 40 50 20 30

Mendota 43 57 35 58 / 40 60 20 40

Firebaugh 43 57 35 58 / 40 60 20 30

=

$$

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 57 36 59 / 50 50 20 30

Merced 43 57 36 58 / 50 60 20 30

Chowchilla 43 57 35 58 / 50 60 30 40

Madera 44 57 36 58 / 50 60 30 40

=

$$

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 42 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 57 37 58 / 20 60 30 40

Five Points 43 58 36 58 / 30 60 30 40

NAS Lemoore 45 58 38 58 / 30 60 40 40

Kettleman City 45 58 38 58 / 20 50 30 40

=

$$

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to

60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43. Highs

around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 44 57 36 58 / 40 70 30 40

Caruthers 45 57 38 58 / 40 70 40 40

Lemoore 45 58 38 58 / 40 60 40 40

Hanford 46 57 39 58 / 40 60 50 40

Corcoran 45 59 38 58 / 30 60 50 50

=

$$

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 56 38 56 / 60 70 40 40

Clovis 46 58 38 58 / 60 70 40 40

Fresno 46 57 39 58 / 60 70 40 40

Sanger 45 57 38 57 / 60 70 50 50

Reedley 45 57 38 57 / 50 70 50 50

Selma 47 57 39 58 / 50 70 50 50

Kingsburg 46 57 38 57 / 50 70 50 50

=

$$

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 57 38 56 / 50 70 60 50

Visalia 46 57 39 57 / 40 60 50 50

Exeter 45 57 38 56 / 40 60 60 50

Tulare 46 58 40 57 / 40 60 60 50

Lindsay 45 57 38 56 / 40 50 60 50

Porterville 45 58 40 56 / 30 50 60 50

=

$$

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Colder. Lows 42 to 47.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 58. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 60 38 58 / 20 50 50 50

Allensworth 45 60 39 58 / 20 50 50 50

=

$$

CAZ187-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to

46. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 42 59 35 58 / 0 50 40 40

Wasco 44 60 38 58 / 0 40 50 40

Buttonwillow 43 60 38 58 / 0 40 40 40

=

$$

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 45 60 39 58 / 20 50 50 50

McFarland 45 60 39 58 / 0 50 50 50

Shafter 45 60 39 57 / 0 40 50 40

=

$$

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 58 40 54 / 0 40 30 40

Bakersfield 46 60 41 57 / 0 40 50 40

Arvin 45 60 39 56 / 0 30 40 40

Lamont 45 61 39 56 / 0 30 40 40

Mettler 44 59 39 55 / 0 30 40 40

=

$$

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers likely in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 49 32 48 / 80 70 40 50

Oakhurst 33 51 27 49 / 80 80 50 60

Auberry 39 48 33 47 / 70 80 50 60

=

$$

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 56 35 53 / 40 60 60 60

Springville 40 52 36 48 / 30 50 60 50

Tule River Reservation 42 52 37 48 / 30 50 60 50

=

$$

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. Snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon, Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder.

Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 32 to

40 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 3 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

18 to 24 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to

21 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 33 41 24 40 / 90 80 50 60

Tuolumne Meadows 13 31 3 29 / 90 70 50 70

Wawona 28 42 22 42 / 90 80 50 60

Devils Postpile 20 28 11 25 / 90 60 50 70

Bass Lake 32 44 25 43 / 80 80 50 60

Hetch Hetchy 33 43 25 43 / 90 80 40 60

=

$$

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM

PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely...a 50 percent chance of snow

showers near the crest...showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 33 to

38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

20 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 13 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to

21 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 26 17 25 / 70 70 50 70

Shaver Lake 26 37 20 35 / 70 70 50 60

Lake Wishon 23 37 17 33 / 60 60 60 70

=

$$

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM

PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers...partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers near the crest...mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, Showers

likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 30 to

38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 6 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

20 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 25 47 20 42 / 40 50 60 70

Grant Grove 26 34 21 32 / 50 60 60 70

Lodgepole 20 38 16 33 / 40 60 60 70

Camp Nelson 28 41 24 37 / 30 40 60 60

Johnsondale 23 46 20 41 / 20 40 50 50

=

$$

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. A

20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 27 to

32 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers...

a 50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Colder. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 23 to 28 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...20 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 34 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 37 26 33 / 0 30 50 50

Kernville 37 53 32 48 / 0 30 50 40

Lake Isabella 40 52 35 48 / 0 30 50 40

Weldon 40 50 35 46 / 0 20 40 40

=

$$

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 36 to 46. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 44 30 39 / 0 30 40 40

Tehachapi 34 46 29 40 / 0 20 40 30

Twin Oaks 33 50 29 45 / 0 20 40 40

=

$$

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 42 28 38 / 0 30 40 50

Frazier Park 27 47 23 42 / 0 30 40 50

Grapevine 38 51 33 48 / 0 30 40 40

=

$$

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 48 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 60 35 55 / 0 0 20 30

Ridgecrest 40 62 34 57 / 0 0 20 20

=

$$

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows 31 to

37. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Widespread frost in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 54 38 51 / 0 0 20 20

California City 38 57 33 53 / 0 0 20 20

Mojave 40 55 35 50 / 0 0 20 20

Edwards AFB 39 57 33 53 / 0 0 20 20

Rosamond 38 56 33 52 / 0 0 30 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

