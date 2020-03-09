CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-091100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 66 48 66 / 0 50 40 70

Avenal 44 65 48 65 / 0 50 40 70

San Luis Reservoir 46 63 49 66 / 0 20 20 40

CAZ180-091100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

50. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 66 47 68 / 0 20 20 50

Mendota 43 66 46 68 / 0 30 20 50

Firebaugh 43 66 45 68 / 0 30 20 50

CAZ181-091100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 66 45 69 / 0 20 0 40

Merced 44 66 45 69 / 0 20 0 40

Chowchilla 44 66 45 69 / 0 20 0 40

Madera 44 67 45 69 / 0 20 0 40

CAZ182-091100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 44 66 47 66 / 0 40 30 60

Five Points 43 67 47 68 / 0 40 30 60

NAS Lemoore 44 67 47 68 / 0 40 30 60

Kettleman City 44 67 49 66 / 0 40 30 70

CAZ183-091100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 44 67 46 69 / 0 30 20 50

Caruthers 44 67 47 69 / 0 30 20 60

Lemoore 44 67 47 68 / 0 30 20 60

Hanford 44 67 47 69 / 0 30 20 60

Corcoran 44 68 47 69 / 0 30 30 70

CAZ184-091100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light

winds in the evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 67 48 69 / 0 20 0 40

Clovis 46 68 48 70 / 0 20 0 40

Fresno 46 68 48 70 / 0 20 20 40

Sanger 44 68 47 70 / 0 20 20 50

Reedley 44 68 47 70 / 0 20 20 50

Selma 45 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 50

Kingsburg 44 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 50

CAZ185-091100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 68 47 70 / 0 20 20 50

Visalia 44 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 60

Exeter 42 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 60

Tulare 44 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 60

Lindsay 42 68 47 69 / 0 20 20 60

Porterville 44 69 49 69 / 0 0 20 60

CAZ186-091100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 68 46 68 / 0 30 30 70

Allensworth 44 69 47 69 / 0 30 30 70

CAZ187-091100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 67 45 66 / 0 40 40 70

Wasco 43 69 47 68 / 0 30 30 70

Buttonwillow 43 68 47 67 / 0 30 40 80

CAZ188-091100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 69 47 69 / 0 30 30 70

McFarland 43 69 47 69 / 0 30 30 70

Shafter 44 69 47 69 / 0 30 30 70

CAZ189-091100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds in the morning becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 64 51 64 / 0 40 40 80

Bakersfield 46 69 50 69 / 0 20 40 70

Arvin 43 69 48 69 / 0 20 40 80

Lamont 44 69 48 69 / 0 20 40 80

Mettler 43 67 47 67 / 0 30 40 80

CAZ190-091100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 59 43 64 / 0 20 0 30

Oakhurst 34 63 36 68 / 0 20 0 40

Auberry 42 60 47 64 / 0 20 20 50

CAZ191-091100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 67 47 69 / 0 0 30 60

Springville 41 63 47 64 / 0 0 30 60

Tule River Reservation 43 64 48 65 / 0 0 30 70

CAZ192-091100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near the crest,

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 53 39 58 / 0 20 20 40

Tuolumne Meadows 14 43 17 45 / 0 20 20 40

Wawona 31 56 34 61 / 0 20 20 50

Devils Postpile 23 39 26 40 / 0 20 20 50

Bass Lake 34 57 37 63 / 0 20 20 50

Hetch Hetchy 38 56 39 62 / 0 20 0 40

CAZ193-091100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and slight chance of rain after midnight. Near the crest, slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 6 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 40 33 45 / 0 20 20 60

Shaver Lake 29 49 32 54 / 0 20 20 50

Lake Wishon 27 49 31 53 / 0 20 30 60

CAZ194-091100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

34 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 58 33 59 / 0 20 30 70

Grant Grove 31 48 37 52 / 0 20 30 60

Lodgepole 23 49 29 51 / 0 20 30 70

Camp Nelson 31 53 37 55 / 0 20 30 70

Johnsondale 25 59 30 58 / 0 20 30 70

CAZ195-091100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 5 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 51 40 50 / 0 20 30 70

Kernville 37 64 43 62 / 0 0 30 70

Lake Isabella 40 64 46 61 / 0 20 30 70

Weldon 40 61 46 57 / 0 0 30 70

CAZ196-091100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 55 44 53 / 0 20 40 80

Tehachapi 33 56 40 53 / 0 20 40 80

Twin Oaks 33 61 40 57 / 0 20 40 80

CAZ197-091100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level above 6000 feet. Highs 50 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 49 40 48 / 0 30 50 90

Frazier Park 28 55 34 52 / 0 30 50 90

Grapevine 39 60 45 58 / 0 30 50 80

CAZ198-091100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 54 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 58 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 67 45 61 / 0 0 30 80

Ridgecrest 38 68 44 63 / 0 0 30 80

CAZ199-091100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 62 51 58 / 0 0 30 80

California City 37 65 44 61 / 0 0 40 80

Mojave 39 64 46 59 / 0 20 40 80

Edwards AFB 37 66 43 63 / 0 0 40 80

Rosamond 36 65 42 62 / 0 20 40 90

