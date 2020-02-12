CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

611 FPUS56 KHNX 120701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-121200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 69 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 41 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 43 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-121200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 65 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs around

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 67 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 37 67 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 67 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-121200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 38 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 37 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-121200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

43. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 68 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 37 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 67 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 39 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-121200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs around

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 67 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 37 67 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 37 67 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 67 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-121200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 64 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 39 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 39 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 38 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 37 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-121200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

37 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 37 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 37 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 37 66 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 37 67 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 37 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 39 67 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-121200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 68 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 68 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-121200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

35 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

60 to 65. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 68 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 69 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 37 69 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-121200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 37 to

43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

58 to 63. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 69 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-121200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 66 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 40 69 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 69 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 69 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 39 68 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-121200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 61 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 31 64 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 38 60 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-121200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

36 to 44.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 63 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-121200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Windy. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 26 to

34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 58 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 48 12 47 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 31 60 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 24 42 22 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 32 59 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 62 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-121200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Windy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to

34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 46 31 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 27 52 27 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 29 52 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-121200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to

43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Windy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 61 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 34 52 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 51 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 32 56 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 24 62 26 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-121200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

38 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 54 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 35 66 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 65 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 63 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-121200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 58 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 32 58 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 61 34 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-121200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 56 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 60 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 36 60 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-121200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 70.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

56 to 63. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 67 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 67 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-121200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 70. Lows

34 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 33 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

55 to 64. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 42 63 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 32 66 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 37 66 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 67 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 32 67 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather