CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

981 FPUS56 KHNX 030701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-031200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to

38. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 26 to 31. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 33. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 35 54 27 54 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 35 53 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 37 51 29 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-031200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to

37. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 35 53 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 34 52 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 34 52 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-031200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

24 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 53 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 33 52 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 51 25 51 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 33 51 25 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-031200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to

38. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

52. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 35 53 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 53 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 34 52 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 35 53 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-031200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to

36. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

24 to 29. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 24 to 29. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 33 52 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 33 51 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 33 52 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 33 51 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 51 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-031200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 27 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 31 49 27 50 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 33 51 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 33 51 29 52 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 31 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 31 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 33 51 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 33 51 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-031200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 29 to 34. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 30 49 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 32 50 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 30 48 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 32 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 30 49 27 51 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 32 49 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-031200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder. Lows 30 to

35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

24 to 29. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 51 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 51 26 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-031200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 30 51 25 52 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 31 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 31 51 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-031200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 35. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

26 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 31 51 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 31 50 27 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 31 50 28 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-031200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to

36. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

27 to 32. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

27 to 32. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 36 48 29 50 / 20 0 0 0

Bakersfield 33 49 30 52 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 33 49 30 52 / 20 0 0 0

Lamont 33 50 30 53 / 20 0 0 0

Mettler 33 49 29 52 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ190-031200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Much

colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 28 46 22 47 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 22 48 21 50 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 28 44 19 46 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-031200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Colder. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 33. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

36 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 30 48 26 52 / 20 0 0 0

Springville 30 43 22 47 / 20 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 31 45 24 47 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ192-031200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow in the evening, Northeast winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph. Near the crest, mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, north winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 70 mph in the

evening decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Windy. Much colder.

Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 21 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 22 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 10 to 16 at

5000 feet...2 below to 6 above zero at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings

around 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Wind chill readings around 22 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 16 at 5000 feet...10 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27 at 5000 feet...

18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Colder.

Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 21 38 18 43 / 30 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows -4 26 -1 32 / 40 0 0 0

Wawona 17 42 15 45 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 5 20 0 26 / 60 0 0 0

Bass Lake 20 42 16 45 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 24 43 20 47 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ193-031200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow in the evening, Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...

3 to 13 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

22 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy, colder. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...

22 to 31 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 22 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 7 to 12 at 5000 feet...

2 below to 7 below zero at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 22 below in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 12 at 5000 feet...5 to

10 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings around 9 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24 at 5000 feet...

14 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 59 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 15 28 1 31 / 30 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 16 35 8 37 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 12 34 2 37 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ194-031200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow in the evening. Over higher elevations,

west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight. Very windy. Much colder. Lows 17 to 27 at

5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

13 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 14 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 11 to 17 at

5000 feet...3 below to 5 above zero at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

17 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 10 to 16 at

5000 feet...8 to 14 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 31 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 13 40 12 44 / 40 0 0 0

Grant Grove 19 35 5 37 / 30 0 0 0

Lodgepole 9 32 5 35 / 40 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 20 37 14 40 / 20 0 0 0

Johnsondale 13 42 16 45 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ195-031200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very

windy. Much colder. Lows 18 to 24 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

70 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 16 to 21 at

5000 feet...4 to 9 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

35 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20 at 5000 feet...11 to 16 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 24 35 13 38 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 25 46 23 49 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 29 46 23 49 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 30 44 24 47 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-031200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Very windy. Much colder. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

23 to 33. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph in the

evening decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 25. East winds

around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 25 38 20 40 / 30 0 0 0

Tehachapi 26 38 21 40 / 30 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 27 42 23 44 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ197-031200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of flurries after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Very windy. Much colder. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 16 to 26. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 23 35 18 39 / 40 0 0 0

Frazier Park 21 40 20 43 / 50 0 0 0

Grapevine 28 41 23 45 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ198-031200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy.

Colder. Lows 26 to 34. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph in the evening becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 42 to 51. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 21 to 26. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 44 to

52. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

21 to 26. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 65 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 66 to

72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 30 49 23 50 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 51 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-031200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy.

Colder. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Below the passes,

west winds 40 to 50 mph in the evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 85 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 42 to 51. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder.

Lows 16 to 24. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 43 to

51. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

16 to 24. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Widespread frost in the

morning. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 46 23 46 / 0 0 0 0

California City 29 48 19 49 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 33 47 20 47 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 28 49 17 49 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 27 49 13 49 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

