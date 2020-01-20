CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020

404 FPUS56 KHNX 200701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

CAZ179-201200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 63 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 62 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 58 44 57 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ180-201200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 41 59 41 59 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 41 59 40 58 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ181-201200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 40

Merced 41 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 41 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 20

Madera 42 60 41 59 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ182-201200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light

winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 62 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 61 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 61 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-201200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 60 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 42 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 42 61 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 42 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 41 61 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-201200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 61 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 45 61 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 44 61 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 44 62 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 44 62 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 44 61 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 61 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-201200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 62 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 43 61 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 62 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 42 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 44 62 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 63 44 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-201200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 40 61 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 41 62 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-201200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 64. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 61 38 60 / 0 0 20 0

Wasco 41 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 42 62 41 61 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ188-201200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in

the morning. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 64. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 42 62 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 42 63 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 43 63 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-201200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows

41 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 62 46 59 / 0 0 20 0

Bakersfield 47 64 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 47 65 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 46 65 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 47 64 44 61 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ190-201200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 57 41 54 / 0 0 0 30

Oakhurst 38 61 35 57 / 0 20 20 30

Auberry 44 57 41 54 / 0 20 20 20

CAZ191-201200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 64 43 61 / 0 20 20 0

Springville 45 60 43 56 / 0 0 20 0

Tule River Reservation 47 62 43 57 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ192-201200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow...mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow near the crest. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 41 51 37 48 / 0 20 20 40

Tuolumne Meadows 18 42 13 40 / 0 20 20 50

Wawona 36 54 32 51 / 0 0 20 40

Devils Postpile 29 38 24 35 / 0 20 30 40

Bass Lake 38 55 33 51 / 0 0 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 42 55 38 50 / 0 20 20 50

CAZ193-201200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow, Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

35 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 41 28 38 / 0 20 30 30

Shaver Lake 32 49 28 45 / 0 20 30 20

Lake Wishon 34 48 28 44 / 0 20 30 30

CAZ194-201200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over

higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 56 29 53 / 0 20 30 20

Grant Grove 38 49 33 45 / 0 0 30 20

Lodgepole 29 47 24 43 / 0 20 30 20

Camp Nelson 36 53 32 49 / 0 0 20 0

Johnsondale 30 58 27 54 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ195-201200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 51 37 47 / 0 0 20 0

Kernville 41 62 38 58 / 0 0 20 0

Lake Isabella 44 62 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 59 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-201200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. East winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

46 to 56. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to

44. West winds around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 54 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 55 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 59 42 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-201200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

46 to 56. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to

44. Northwest winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

45 to 55. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 52 37 48 / 0 0 30 0

Frazier Park 36 57 31 53 / 0 0 20 0

Grapevine 43 57 38 53 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ198-201200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64. North

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

35 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 41 62 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 64 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-201200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 59 45 58 / 0 0 0 0

California City 40 62 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 44 60 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 62 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 39 62 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

