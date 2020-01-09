CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

619 FPUS56 KHNX 090801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-100000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. South winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 37 56 / 60 0 0

Avenal 53 38 55 / 60 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 53 38 53 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ180-100000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

59. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 35 54 / 80 0 0

Mendota 52 35 53 / 80 0 0

Firebaugh 52 35 53 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ181-100000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 33 53 / 80 0 0

Merced 52 34 53 / 80 0 0

Chowchilla 52 35 53 / 80 0 0

Madera 52 35 53 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ182-100000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 37 54 / 60 0 0

Five Points 52 35 54 / 70 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 37 53 / 70 0 0

Kettleman City 53 38 54 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ183-100000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

55. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 51 to

56. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 52 35 53 / 80 0 0

Caruthers 51 36 53 / 80 0 0

Lemoore 52 36 53 / 80 0 0

Hanford 51 38 53 / 80 0 0

Corcoran 51 37 54 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ184-100000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

58. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 38 53 / 70 0 0

Clovis 51 38 54 / 70 0 0

Fresno 51 38 54 / 70 0 0

Sanger 50 37 54 / 70 0 0

Reedley 50 37 54 / 70 0 0

Selma 51 38 54 / 70 0 0

Kingsburg 51 38 54 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ185-100000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 37 54 / 70 0 0

Visalia 50 38 53 / 80 0 0

Exeter 50 37 54 / 70 0 0

Tulare 50 38 54 / 80 0 0

Lindsay 50 37 55 / 70 0 0

Porterville 50 38 55 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ186-100000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Lows 33 to 38. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 36 54 / 80 0 0

Allensworth 52 37 55 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ187-100000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 52.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Lows 33 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 35 54 / 70 0 0

Wasco 52 37 56 / 70 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 37 56 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ188-100000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 38 56 / 80 0 0

McFarland 52 37 56 / 80 0 0

Shafter 52 38 56 / 70 20 0

$$

CAZ189-100000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 36 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 40 54 / 70 0 0

Bakersfield 52 40 56 / 80 20 0

Arvin 52 38 57 / 80 30 0

Lamont 52 38 57 / 80 30 0

Mettler 52 39 56 / 80 30 0

$$

CAZ190-100000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 32 50 / 80 0 0

Oakhurst 49 27 54 / 90 0 0

Auberry 46 34 51 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ191-100000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 35 56 / 70 0 0

Springville 46 36 52 / 70 0 0

Tule River Reservation 47 37 53 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ192-100000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Near the

crest, snow likely in the morning. Snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to

22 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 31 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Very windy. Highs 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...10 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 29 50 / 90 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 32 6 43 / 90 0 0

Wawona 43 24 50 / 90 0 0

Devils Postpile 29 15 39 / 80 0 0

Bass Lake 42 26 49 / 90 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 31 53 / 90 0 0

$$

CAZ193-100000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 31 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Very windy. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 19 40 / 80 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 20 43 / 80 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 20 44 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ194-100000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around

25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings near zero.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 6 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. West winds

25 to 35 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Windy. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Windy. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Very

windy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Windy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 20 52 / 80 0 0

Grant Grove 35 25 43 / 80 0 0

Lodgepole 33 15 42 / 80 0 0

Camp Nelson 39 25 47 / 80 0 0

Johnsondale 42 19 50 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ195-100000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Near the

crest, snow likely in the morning. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Breezy. Highs 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to

29 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

23 to 30 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Windy. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 29 43 / 70 0 0

Kernville 48 30 55 / 60 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 33 54 / 50 0 0

Weldon 45 34 51 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ196-100000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs 36 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 38 to 48.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow in

the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Very

windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 30 44 / 70 20 0

Tehachapi 39 29 45 / 60 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 35 50 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ197-100000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 30 45 / 80 30 0

Frazier Park 41 24 48 / 80 30 0

Grapevine 45 33 51 / 80 20 0

$$

CAZ198-100000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 54. Lows

28 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to

35. Highs 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 30 53 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 29 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-100000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 46 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a slight chance of rain. Windy. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to

34. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 35 51 / 0 0 0

California City 51 29 53 / 0 0 0

Mojave 49 32 52 / 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 28 53 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 28 53 / 20 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

