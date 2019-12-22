CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

_____

763 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-220800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 48 59 / 0 0 90

Avenal 65 47 58 / 0 0 80

San Luis Reservoir 62 48 55 / 0 0 90

=

$$

CAZ180-220800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 47 58 / 30 0 80

Mendota 64 46 58 / 50 0 80

Firebaugh 64 46 58 / 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ181-220800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 45 57 / 0 0 100

Merced 64 46 56 / 0 0 100

Chowchilla 64 46 56 / 0 0 90

Madera 65 46 56 / 0 0 90

=

$$

CAZ182-220800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 46 58 / 50 0 80

Five Points 65 46 58 / 50 0 80

NAS Lemoore 65 45 58 / 40 0 90

Kettleman City 65 46 59 / 40 0 80

=

$$

CAZ183-220800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 44 57 / 50 0 90

Caruthers 65 43 57 / 30 0 80

Lemoore 65 44 58 / 20 0 80

Hanford 66 43 58 / 0 0 90

Corcoran 67 43 59 / 50 0 90

=

$$

CAZ184-220800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 48 56 / 0 0 100

Clovis 66 46 57 / 0 0 90

Fresno 66 46 57 / 30 0 90

Sanger 66 44 57 / 50 0 90

Reedley 66 44 57 / 20 0 90

Selma 65 45 57 / 50 0 90

Kingsburg 66 44 57 / 40 0 90

=

$$

CAZ185-220800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 63. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 36 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 44 58 / 50 0 90

Visalia 66 43 58 / 30 0 90

Exeter 67 44 60 / 50 0 80

Tulare 66 43 59 / 60 0 90

Lindsay 67 44 60 / 50 0 70

Porterville 68 46 62 / 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ186-220800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 42 60 / 50 0 80

Allensworth 69 43 62 / 50 0 80

=

$$

CAZ187-220800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely. Cooler.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 42 60 / 60 0 80

Wasco 69 44 62 / 0 0 70

Buttonwillow 67 45 61 / 20 0 70

=

$$

CAZ188-220800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 69. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 44 62 / 50 0 70

McFarland 69 45 63 / 0 0 70

Shafter 69 46 63 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ189-220800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 51 60 / 0 0 70

Bakersfield 69 51 65 / 0 0 50

Arvin 69 48 65 / 0 0 40

Lamont 69 48 65 / 0 0 60

Mettler 67 48 64 / 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ190-220800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast winds around

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 43 50 / 0 0 100

Oakhurst 64 38 53 / 0 0 100

Auberry 63 46 52 / 0 0 90

=

$$

CAZ191-220800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 46 62 / 0 0 80

Springville 65 46 59 / 0 0 70

Tule River Reservation 66 48 60 / 0 0 70

=

$$

CAZ192-220800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. South

winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph. Over

higher elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph

in the morning increasing to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph...south 35 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at

8000 feet. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...9 to 18 at 8000 feet. Highs

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 40 47 / 0 0 100

Tuolumne Meadows 44 18 35 / 0 0 100

Wawona 58 35 47 / 0 0 100

Devils Postpile 42 25 34 / 0 0 100

Bass Lake 59 37 47 / 20 0 100

Hetch Hetchy 58 40 47 / 0 0 100

=

$$

CAZ193-220800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow in the morning, Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Snow, Rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

12 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph...south 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet. Highs

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 28 35 / 0 0 90

Shaver Lake 51 33 42 / 20 0 90

Lake Wishon 50 31 42 / 60 0 90

=

$$

CAZ194-220800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. South

winds 30 to 40 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, south winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Near the crest,

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Very

windy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph...southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 24 to

32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 33 to

39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

41 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 33 52 / 0 0 80

Grant Grove 51 37 44 / 60 0 90

Lodgepole 48 28 42 / 30 0 80

Camp Nelson 57 37 50 / 0 0 70

Johnsondale 58 28 53 / 0 0 60

=

$$

CAZ195-220800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Breezy. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...19 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

36 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of snow 30 percent. Lows 21 to 28 at

5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 40 48 / 0 0 60

Kernville 63 40 58 / 0 0 50

Lake Isabella 63 43 59 / 0 0 40

Weldon 58 43 55 / 0 0 40

=

$$

CAZ196-220800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. East winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to

48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Chance of snow.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 40 51 / 0 0 50

Tehachapi 54 38 52 / 0 0 30

Twin Oaks 59 46 56 / 0 0 30

=

$$

CAZ197-220800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Very windy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the morning increasing to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Very windy. Highs 47 to 57. South winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph in the morning decreasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow, breezy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 40 47 / 0 0 80

Frazier Park 54 33 50 / 0 0 80

Grapevine 61 44 57 / 0 0 80

=

$$

CAZ198-220800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds in the evening

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 51.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 38 58 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 35 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-220800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 37. Highs 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 41 55 / 0 0 0

California City 59 34 58 / 0 0 0

Mojave 57 37 57 / 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 58 33 58 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 34 58 / 0 0 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather