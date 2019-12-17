CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

192 FPUS56 KHNX 170701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-170800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 59 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 38 58 / 0 0 0

Avenal 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 53 40 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-170800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 53. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 37 56 / 0 0 0

Mendota 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 35 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-170800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds in the evening becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 35 55 / 0 0 0

Merced 53 35 56 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-170800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 60 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

Five Points 54 35 56 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 54 36 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-170800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

Hanford 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-170800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 37 57 / 0 0 0

Clovis 55 36 56 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 35 56 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 34 56 / 0 0 0

Reedley 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Selma 54 34 56 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-170800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

evening. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 33 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Exeter 55 33 57 / 0 0 0

Tulare 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

Porterville 56 35 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-170800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 32 58 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 56 33 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-170800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 32 58 / 0 0 0

Wasco 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-170800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

McFarland 56 34 59 / 0 0 0

Shafter 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-170800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. North

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to 61.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 40 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Arvin 58 36 59 / 0 0 0

Lamont 58 37 59 / 0 0 0

Mettler 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-170800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of

rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 54 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 33 53 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 26 56 / 0 0 0

Auberry 51 35 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-170800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. North winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 42. East winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 57 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 56 33 59 / 0 0 0

Springville 52 35 55 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 35 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-170800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 6 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to

19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 25 to

33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. South winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...

14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow

50 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 28 49 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 33 4 37 / 0 0 0

Wawona 48 23 51 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 11 36 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 25 51 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 28 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-170800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 15 38 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 40 19 44 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 19 44 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-170800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

south winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 48 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 48 19 52 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 40 25 44 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 37 15 41 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 45 24 48 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 47 15 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-170800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 28 at 5000 feet...

18 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Windy. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. East

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 30 at 5000 feet...

22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 41 28 43 / 0 0 0

Kernville 51 29 54 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

Weldon 48 33 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-170800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. East winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. East winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Windy. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. East winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 43 32 44 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 30 44 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 36 48 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-170800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 51. East winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 30 to 40.

Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the evening

decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 31 45 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 24 45 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 51 36 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-170800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 33. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

26 to 34. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 53.

Light winds in the morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows 33 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 28 49 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 26 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-170800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 45 to 53.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 25 to 33. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Breezy. Highs 44 to 52. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to 53.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 33 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 33 46 / 0 0 0

California City 51 27 49 / 0 0 0

Mojave 50 31 48 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 25 49 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 27 50 / 0 0 0

