CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-050000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 47 61 / 100 0 0

Avenal 56 47 61 / 100 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 48 59 / 90 0 0

CAZ180-050000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 45 61 / 90 0 0

Mendota 55 44 61 / 100 0 0

Firebaugh 55 42 61 / 90 0 0

CAZ181-050000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds in

the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 41 60 / 90 0 0

Merced 55 43 60 / 90 0 0

Chowchilla 55 42 61 / 90 0 0

Madera 55 42 61 / 100 0 0

CAZ182-050000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 45 61 / 100 0 0

Five Points 55 44 61 / 100 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 44 61 / 100 0 0

Kettleman City 57 45 61 / 100 0 0

CAZ183-050000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 42 61 / 100 0 0

Caruthers 55 42 61 / 100 0 0

Lemoore 55 43 61 / 100 0 0

Hanford 55 42 61 / 90 0 0

Corcoran 57 43 62 / 100 20 0

CAZ184-050000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 47 61 / 100 20 0

Clovis 56 45 61 / 100 0 0

Fresno 56 45 61 / 100 0 0

Sanger 55 42 61 / 100 20 0

Reedley 55 43 61 / 100 30 0

Selma 55 44 61 / 100 20 0

Kingsburg 55 43 61 / 100 20 0

CAZ185-050000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 43 61 / 100 20 0

Visalia 55 42 61 / 100 20 0

Exeter 56 42 62 / 100 20 0

Tulare 56 44 62 / 100 20 0

Lindsay 57 42 62 / 100 20 0

Porterville 58 45 62 / 100 20 0

CAZ186-050000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 42 63 / 100 20 0

Allensworth 58 43 63 / 100 20 0

CAZ187-050000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 58. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 40 62 / 100 0 0

Wasco 58 42 62 / 100 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 43 62 / 90 0 0

CAZ188-050000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 44 63 / 90 20 0

McFarland 58 43 63 / 90 0 0

Shafter 58 43 62 / 100 0 0

CAZ189-050000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 49 60 / 90 0 0

Bakersfield 58 47 63 / 90 0 0

Arvin 58 44 62 / 100 0 0

Lamont 58 43 62 / 100 0 0

Mettler 56 44 60 / 90 0 0

CAZ190-050000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 42 55 / 90 30 0

Oakhurst 52 33 57 / 100 30 0

Auberry 51 45 56 / 100 30 0

CAZ191-050000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

48 to 58. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 42 62 / 100 30 0

Springville 53 43 57 / 100 30 0

Tule River Reservation 54 45 59 / 100 30 0

CAZ192-050000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then chance of

snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Windy. Lows 34 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to

44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 37 51 / 100 30 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 14 40 / 100 30 0

Wawona 46 30 51 / 100 20 0

Devils Postpile 37 20 41 / 100 30 0

Bass Lake 46 34 51 / 100 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 37 51 / 100 30 0

CAZ193-050000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near the

crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows 30 to

37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 22 37 / 100 30 0

Shaver Lake 40 27 44 / 100 30 0

Lake Wishon 40 26 43 / 100 30 0

CAZ194-050000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near

the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow in the evening. Colder.

Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 28 53 / 100 30 0

Grant Grove 39 30 43 / 100 30 0

Lodgepole 38 23 42 / 100 30 0

Camp Nelson 44 32 48 / 100 30 0

Johnsondale 47 22 51 / 100 20 0

CAZ195-050000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 36 at 8000 feet. East winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 37 44 / 100 20 0

Kernville 51 36 54 / 100 20 0

Lake Isabella 51 40 56 / 100 0 0

Weldon 48 39 51 / 100 0 0

CAZ196-050000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 51. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 39 48 / 90 0 0

Tehachapi 45 35 49 / 100 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 42 54 / 100 0 0

CAZ197-050000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the morning

shifting to the south around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 38 47 / 100 0 0

Frazier Park 45 27 48 / 100 0 0

Grapevine 52 42 56 / 90 0 0

CAZ198-050000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to 59.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57. Lows

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 37 54 / 100 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 35 56 / 100 0 0

CAZ199-050000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs 49 to 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 43 51 / 100 20 0

California City 53 34 55 / 100 0 0

Mojave 51 39 54 / 100 0 0

Edwards AFB 53 34 55 / 100 0 0

Rosamond 53 35 55 / 100 20 0

