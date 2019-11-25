CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

_____

912 FPUS56 KHNX 250701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-250800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 69 41 66 / 0 0 0

Avenal 67 41 64 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 44 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-250800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 39 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 68 37 63 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 36 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-250800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 34 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 37 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 35 63 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 35 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-250800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 39 64 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 37 64 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 37 64 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 39 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-250800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 31 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 35 63 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 35 63 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 36 63 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 37 63 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-250800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 67 42 63 / 0 0 0

Clovis 67 40 63 / 0 0 0

Fresno 67 40 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 67 37 63 / 0 0 0

Reedley 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-250800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 31 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 37 62 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 41 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-250800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 31 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highs 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 36 64 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 37 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-250800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 47 to 52. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 34 64 / 20 0 0

Wasco 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-250800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 46 to 51. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

Shafter 66 38 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-250800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 48 62 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 43 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 38 63 / 0 0 0

Mettler 64 39 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-250800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain.

Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Slight chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 39 58 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 68 30 61 / 0 0 0

Auberry 64 44 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-250800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 40 63 / 0 0 0

Springville 62 40 58 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 42 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-250800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph after

midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to

55 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to

22 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Colder. Lows

23 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...3 to

13 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 41 53 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 54 16 40 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 31 55 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 55 24 43 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 63 33 56 / 30 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 39 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-250800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

80 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...14 to

21 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Lows 25 to 30 at

5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...7 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to 11 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 15 to 22 at 5000 feet...3 to

9 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 24 40 / 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 54 27 47 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 30 48 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-250800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 70 mph...

northwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Very windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Very windy. Highs 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows

19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...2 to 12 at 8000 feet. Highs

30 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 30 58 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 34 46 / 40 0 0

Lodgepole 52 23 45 / 30 0 20

Camp Nelson 58 34 53 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 61 20 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-250800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow likely and

rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Lows 17 to 26 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet. Lows 13 to 23 at 5000 feet...12 to 17 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Breezy. Highs 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet. Lows 14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 39 49 / 0 0 0

Kernville 66 37 61 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 39 61 / 0 0 0

Weldon 63 40 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-250800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 27 to 37. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Chance of snow.

Rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely with

possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 40 51 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 33 54 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 39 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-250800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow in the

morning, then showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers, snow likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 56 39 52 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 26 56 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-250800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 61 to 70. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 27 to 37.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 47 to 54. North winds up

to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 46. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 38 69 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 34 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-250800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph below the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Strong winds. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 85 mph in

the afternoon. Below the passes, northwest winds 35 to 50 mph

with gusts to around 85 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 80 mph in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Below the passes, west winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 85 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Windy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

43 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 26 to 36.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 40 to

48. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 45 64 / 0 0 0

California City 65 32 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 64 39 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 31 67 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 66 33 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather