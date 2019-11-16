CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

867 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-160800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

69. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 68 46 71 / 0 0 0

Avenal 67 45 70 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 50 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-160800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to

47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 44 71 / 0 0 0

Mendota 68 42 70 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-160800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 38 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 68 41 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

Madera 68 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-160800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to

46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 43 70 / 0 0 0

Five Points 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-160800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 42 69 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-160800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 68 47 71 / 0 0 0

Clovis 68 45 70 / 0 0 0

Fresno 68 45 70 / 0 0 0

Sanger 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

Reedley 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 43 70 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 40 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-160800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 42 70 / 0 0 0

Visalia 65 40 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 42 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 45 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-160800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 39 69 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 40 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-160800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 38 69 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-160800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 41 70 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 41 70 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-160800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 51 69 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 46 70 / 0 0 0

Arvin 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 42 72 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-160800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 45 68 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 68 36 73 / 0 0 0

Auberry 64 50 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-160800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 45 75 / 0 0 0

Springville 63 45 69 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 47 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-160800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 46 70 / 40 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 54 20 60 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 35 70 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 56 30 60 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 63 38 69 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 45 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-160800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 28 55 / 30 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 32 60 / 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 35 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-160800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 38 73 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 40 61 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 54 29 60 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 40 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 64 26 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-160800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to

60 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 44 65 / 0 0 0

Kernville 69 43 76 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 45 76 / 0 0 0

Weldon 66 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-160800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 45 64 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 38 69 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-160800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 43 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 28 65 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 45 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-160800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 53 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 41 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-160800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 55 73 / 0 0 0

California City 72 38 76 / 0 0 0

Mojave 70 44 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 73 37 76 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 37 76 / 0 0 0

