CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019

_____

858 FPUS56 KHNX 250601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-251100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 90 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 89 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 86 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-251100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 89 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 89 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 88 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-251100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 87 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 87 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 88 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 87 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-251100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 89 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 89 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 88 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 89 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-251100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 34 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 86 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 87 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 52 87 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 88 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 51 87 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-251100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 86 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 57 87 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 87 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 87 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 87 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 87 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 87 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-251100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 86 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 85 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 85 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 85 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 84 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-251100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 88 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 51 87 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-251100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 88 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 88 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 89 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-251100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 51 87 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 88 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 88 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-251100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 64 88 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 88 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 58 89 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 58 88 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 60 87 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-251100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 80 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 86 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 61 80 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-251100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 87 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 55 81 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 58 83 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-251100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Highs 56 to

62 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 77 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 68 30 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 46 79 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 67 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 79 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 79 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-251100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 61 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 44 69 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 65 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-251100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 82 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 49 71 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 66 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 47 75 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 37 79 37 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-251100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 74 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 84 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 85 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 54 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-251100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 47 to 57. East winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 75 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 47 79 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-251100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 74 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 55. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 61 to 70.

Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 74. Lows 31 to

41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 81 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 47 81 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-251100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 32 to

42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 76 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 80 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 51 78 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 79 46 86 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 79 46 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather