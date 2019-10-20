CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-201100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 79 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 75 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 55 76 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-201100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 75 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 49 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-201100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 48 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

47 to 55. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 75 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 75 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 75 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 75 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-201100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 75 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 50 75 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 75 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 51 75 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-201100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 79 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 74 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 48 74 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 50 74 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 49 74 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 49 74 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-201100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

53. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 50 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 80 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 75 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 51 74 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 51 74 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 48 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 48 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 50 74 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 48 74 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-201100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

49 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs 79 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 48 73 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 73 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 49 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 73 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 73 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-201100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 80 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 74 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 49 74 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-201100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 80 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 46 74 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 46 73 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 74 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-201100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

50 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 80 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 74 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 73 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 73 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-201100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

51 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 81 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 72 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 73 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 73 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 74 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 49 72 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-201100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 71 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 74 40 80 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 51 70 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-201100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 73 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 75 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 69 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 71 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-201100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 36 to

46 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 68 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 20 58 24 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 36 68 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 30 57 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 39 68 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 70 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-201100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 38 to

46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph over

higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...57 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 52 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 57 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 61 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-201100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over

higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 71 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 56 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 29 55 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 61 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 28 66 30 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-201100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 71 to

76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 58 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 45 73 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 48 73 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 48 70 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-201100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 67 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 58 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 64 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 67 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-201100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 58 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 31 64 32 73 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 49 69 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-201100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 75 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 51 77 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 78 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-201100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph below the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 72 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 76 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 50 74 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 76 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 76 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

