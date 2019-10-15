CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

071 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 70 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 50 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 81 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 70 to

75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 83 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 83 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 82 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 81 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 82 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 83 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 82 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs around

74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 47 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 47 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 45 82 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 82 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 47 83 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 83 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 47 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 51 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 83 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 47 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 47 83 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 84 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 47 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 84 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 84 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-151100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 82 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 45 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 48 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 83 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 46 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 83 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 70 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 81 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 52 84 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 50 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 49 85 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 50 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 40 82 42 82 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 55 79 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 49 80 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 75 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 24 63 25 63 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 75 41 76 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 35 62 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 42 77 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 77 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...58 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 60 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 68 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 38 68 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 78 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 41 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 31 64 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 40 70 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 30 76 33 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 65 to

70 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 70 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 47 83 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 70 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 74 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 68 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 32 74 36 76 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 50 79 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 67 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 84 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 48 86 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 78 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 83 49 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 52 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 83 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

