CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019

498 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-301100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 45 to

53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

44 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 72 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 48 71 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 69 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-301100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 42 to

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 48 71 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 70 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-301100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 70 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 70 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 43 71 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 43 70 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 44 to

49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 46 72 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 48 72 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-301100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 42 to

47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

38 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 43 69 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 44 71 38 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 46 72 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 72 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 73 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-301100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 48 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 45 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 45 71 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 46 72 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 44 72 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-301100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 44 71 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 43 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 45 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 46 70 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-301100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 42 to

47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 44 72 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-301100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 43 70 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 43 71 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-301100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 44 71 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 43 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 44 70 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 68 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 48 71 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 45 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 72 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 46 71 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-301100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 61 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 33 67 33 69 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 46 64 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-301100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 72 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 43 65 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 66 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-301100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Near the

crest, chance of snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon, Chance of snow 40 percent. Breezy. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 54 39 60 / 20 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 12 42 13 49 / 20 30 0 0

Wawona 30 57 31 61 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 23 40 24 48 / 20 30 0 0

Bass Lake 33 60 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 37 56 38 62 / 30 20 0 0

CAZ193-301100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...

58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 19 40 22 47 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 45 24 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 46 29 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-301100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 58 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 30 48 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 22 45 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 31 52 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 21 58 22 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-301100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 50 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 66 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 65 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 42 61 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-301100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 51 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 56 33 62 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 46 60 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-301100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 52 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 25 57 24 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 64 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

47 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 74 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 76 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-301100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 67 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 41 70 37 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 67 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 40 71 36 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 40 70 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

