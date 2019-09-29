CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-291100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 46 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 74 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 72 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 53 68 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-291100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 71 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 48 70 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 46 70 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-291100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 70 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 68 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 69 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-291100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 39 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 42 to

51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 72 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 71 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 72 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 50 73 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-291100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 42 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 44 70 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 48 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 47 74 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 74 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-291100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 46 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 69 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 50 72 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 72 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 72 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 46 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 48 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-291100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 45 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 82 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 47 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 48 71 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 48 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 71 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 48 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-291100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 73 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 47 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-291100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 47 72 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 70 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 71 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-291100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 74. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 72 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 48 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-291100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 44 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 83 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 72 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 51 71 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 51 73 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 50 74 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 74 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-291100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 58 42 59 / 0 0 20 0

Oakhurst 35 64 33 66 / 0 0 20 0

Auberry 47 60 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-291100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 74 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 72 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 45 64 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 47 65 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-291100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, Slight chance of

snow, West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening. Near the crest, chance of snow in the evening, then

slight chance of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Very windy. Much colder. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow. Breezy. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 53 38 55 / 20 0 40 0

Tuolumne Meadows 15 41 12 43 / 40 20 30 0

Wawona 31 56 30 56 / 0 0 30 0

Devils Postpile 25 40 22 42 / 40 0 20 0

Bass Lake 34 59 33 59 / 0 0 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 55 38 56 / 40 30 50 0

CAZ193-291100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow near the

crest. Very windy. Colder. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

28 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...55 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 20 41 20 43 / 0 0 20 0

Shaver Lake 36 43 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 49 27 51 / 0 0 20 0

CAZ194-291100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Very windy. Colder. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...west 35 to

50 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 60 35 61 / 20 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 47 30 48 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 46 22 47 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 32 53 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 25 59 22 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-291100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 52 38 52 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 42 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 66 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 45 62 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-291100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 45 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 54 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 58 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 48 61 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-291100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 45 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 54 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 27 61 25 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 47 67 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 44 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 48 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 53 74 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-291100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 67 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

California City 46 71 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 48 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 45 72 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 71 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

