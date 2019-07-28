CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 108 72 102 / 0 0 0

Avenal 106 72 102 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 100 65 90 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 103 64 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 106 65 99 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 104 63 97 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 104 61 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 105 63 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 106 63 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 106 65 99 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 107 68 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 107 68 102 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 106 68 102 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 108 72 103 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 105 65 99 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 106 67 101 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 106 69 102 / 0 0 0

Hanford 106 68 102 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 107 69 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 108 70 103 / 0 0 0

Clovis 108 73 103 / 0 0 0

Fresno 108 73 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 107 70 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 107 70 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 107 71 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 107 68 102 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 107 69 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 106 68 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 108 69 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 107 71 102 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 107 69 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 107 72 103 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 105 68 101 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 107 71 103 / 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 106 69 102 / 0 0 0

Wasco 106 68 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 106 72 102 / 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 106 70 102 / 0 0 0

McFarland 107 69 102 / 0 0 0

Shafter 107 71 103 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 106 78 102 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 107 76 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 108 73 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 108 73 104 / 0 0 0

Mettler 104 73 100 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

70. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 100 70 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 102 59 97 / 0 0 0

Auberry 101 73 96 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs

89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 107 71 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 102 72 98 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 104 73 100 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 91 66 88 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 77 41 76 / 0 0 0

Wawona 93 58 89 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 75 50 73 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 96 61 92 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 95 66 91 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 77 50 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 80 65 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 86 55 84 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 84 58 81 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 87 60 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 95 53 93 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 88 68 84 / 0 0 0

Kernville 103 70 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 103 74 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 100 73 97 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 90 66 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 94 65 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 97 78 94 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 86 63 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 93 54 91 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 102 75 98 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to

78. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76.

Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 109 79 108 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 111 76 110 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 102 78 101 / 0 0 0

California City 107 73 105 / 0 0 0

Mojave 105 78 102 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 106 73 104 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 106 71 104 / 0 0 0

