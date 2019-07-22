CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

_____

599 FPUS56 KHNX 220601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-221100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 107.

Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

98 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 100 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 103 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 70 101 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 95 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-221100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 70.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 98 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 100 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 99 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-221100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 99 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 65 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 100 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 66 101 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-221100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 102 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 103 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-221100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 100 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 101 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 68 101 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 101 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-221100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

75. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 103 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 103 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 69 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 69 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 70 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-221100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

74. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 70 103 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-221100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73.

Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 100 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 102 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-221100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 67 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-221100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 70 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75.

Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-221100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 101 79 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 103 77 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 70 103 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 70 104 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 70 100 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-221100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 65 to

75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 95 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 98 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 96 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-221100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

77. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 69 to

77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 70 97 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 100 73 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-221100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 88 67 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 41 77 42 75 / 0 0 20 0

Wawona 59 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 74 52 72 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 61 93 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 92 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-221100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...

73 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 74 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 64 77 65 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-221100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 94 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 81 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 79 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 60 83 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 92 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-221100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...

74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

60 to 68 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Highs 89 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

68 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Highs 91 to 96 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 66 84 68 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 99 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 98 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 71 96 73 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-221100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

67 to 77. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 64 85 65 86 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 90 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 75 94 77 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-221100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 87 to

97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 81 62 82 / 0 20 0 0

Frazier Park 52 90 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 72 98 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

96 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

75 to 81. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81.

Highs 100 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 105 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 106 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-221100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

71 to 79. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 98 77 98 / 0 0 0 0

California City 71 102 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 100 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 67 101 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather