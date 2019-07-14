CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

062 FPUS56 KHNX 140601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

61 to 70. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 104 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 71 102 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 65 94 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 90 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 98 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 66 101 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 100 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 57 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97.

Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 63 98 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 66 100 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 101 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 101 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 92 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 103 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 68 102 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 103 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 104 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 65 101 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 67 101 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 70 102 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 68 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 103 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 104 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 104 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 103 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 69 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 70 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 102 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows

59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 69 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 104 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 68 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 103 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 103 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 101 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 104 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-141100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows

60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 73 103 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

61 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 70 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 71 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 102 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 103 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 73 104 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 104 69 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 101 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 83 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 94 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 56 96 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 71 95 71 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 84 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 69 103 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 97 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 99 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

76 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 86 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 75 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 54 88 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 47 71 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 90 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to

77 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 73 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 76 62 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 83 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 93 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 80 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 47 78 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 59 82 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 91 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to

80 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...52 to

58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 82 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to

61 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...

69 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 83 63 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 67 99 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 98 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 97 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 85 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 60 91 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 94 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 82 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 90 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 98 71 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to

103. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 67 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 107 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 75 108 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...west 25 to 35 mph below the

passes.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 100 74 97 / 0 0 0 0

California City 69 104 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 75 101 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 104 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 65 103 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

