CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

365 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Independence Day, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-041100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

91 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 61 92 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 84 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ180-041100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 85 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 89 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 92 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ181-041100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 90 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 91 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 92 57 96 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 92 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ182-041100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-041100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 57 92 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 58 92 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 58 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-041100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 58 95 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 61 94 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 94 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 59 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 59 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 60 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ185-041100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs

89 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 58 94 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 60 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 60 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-041100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-041100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 58 92 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-041100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs

90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 60 93 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 92 70 95 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 94 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 94 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 94 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 61 92 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-041100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 85 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 48 87 51 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 60 86 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ191-041100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 59 94 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 88 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 90 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-041100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 80 at

5000 feet...60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to

73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 78 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 29 68 34 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 65 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 83 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 82 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ193-041100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...63 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...64 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 76 at

5000 feet...60 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to

73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 65 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 68 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ194-041100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 85 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 47 71 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 40 70 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 72 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 43 82 44 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-041100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

48 to 55 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...62 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 73 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 58 89 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 88 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 60 89 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-041100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 74 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 80 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 84 65 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-041100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 72 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 80 45 83 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 64 88 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to

71. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 99 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-041100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 60 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 90 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 65 91 66 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 93 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

