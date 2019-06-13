CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

_____

036 FPUS56 KHNX 130701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-132300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

91 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 99 66 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-132300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows 63 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 96 61 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 99 62 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-132300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows

61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 97 60 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 61 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 62 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 64 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-132300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 65 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-132300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 64 96 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-132300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 67 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

Clovis 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 98 65 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-132300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 100 65 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-132300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 95 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 65 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-132300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 94 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 67 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-132300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 66 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 99 65 98 / 0 0 0

McFarland 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-132300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 68 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 71 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 99 69 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 99 68 98 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

Mettler 97 67 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-132300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 90 61 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 91 57 90 / 0 0 0

Auberry 89 65 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-132300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 65 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 93 67 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 69 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-132300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 82 58 81 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 71 37 71 / 20 0 20

Wawona 85 54 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 67 44 67 / 20 0 30

Bass Lake 86 56 85 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 86 59 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-132300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

56 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 69 46 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 71 58 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 77 49 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-132300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

57 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 87 54 86 / 0 0 20

Grant Grove 75 52 73 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 46 72 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 76 59 74 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 50 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-132300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to

74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

62 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 82 to 89 at

5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 77 59 76 / 0 0 0

Kernville 93 64 92 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 93 66 91 / 0 0 0

Weldon 93 64 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-132300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 78 58 77 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 59 82 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 69 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-132300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Northwest winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 75 56 73 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 50 81 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 91 68 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-132300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

66 to 74. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 103 72 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-132300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 69 93 / 0 0 0

California City 97 67 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 69 93 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 96 64 95 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 62 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather