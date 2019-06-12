CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

97 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 74 102 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 74 101 69 97 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 73 97 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 95 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 101 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 72 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 72 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 101 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 71 102 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 71 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 72 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 96 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 72 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 73 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 74 103 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 71 102 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 72 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 72 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 71 102 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 71 104 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

69. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 105 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 75 103 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 75 103 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 72 102 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 72 102 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 73 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 72 102 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 70 to

75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 102 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 71 103 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 73 104 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 73 104 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 72 104 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 73 104 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 68 to

73. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 98. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 70 102 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 104 67 99 / 0 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 70 to

75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 71 101 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 71 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 72 103 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 72 103 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 73 103 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs

94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 78 100 73 96 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 104 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 74 104 70 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 73 105 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 73 102 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 95 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 95 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 72 93 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 70 103 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 73 98 69 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 100 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 86 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 74 39 70 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 60 89 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 71 46 67 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 62 90 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 90 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to

75 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 74 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 50 73 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 63 76 60 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 81 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to

79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 92 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 79 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 78 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 64 81 60 75 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 55 92 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to

79 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to

75 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 81 to

86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 82 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

54 to 61 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at

5000 feet...67 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to

72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 82 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 99 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 71 98 67 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 99 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 79 to 89. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 84 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 89 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 75 94 72 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 79 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 55 87 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 96 70 91 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

93 to 103. Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 105 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 106 72 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 89 to 99. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 75 97 71 94 / 0 0 0 0

California City 72 102 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 73 99 70 94 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 70 102 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 100 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

