CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

_____

055 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Memorial Day.

CAZ179-261100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Lows 50 to

55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 64 48 72 / 0 90 0 0

Avenal 52 62 48 70 / 0 90 20 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 61 51 68 / 50 80 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-261100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 51 to 56. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds

in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 63 49 71 / 20 90 20 0

Mendota 52 62 47 71 / 0 90 30 0

Firebaugh 52 62 47 71 / 0 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ181-261100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 62 48 70 / 20 100 30 0

Merced 53 62 48 70 / 20 100 30 0

Chowchilla 52 60 47 69 / 20 100 40 0

Madera 52 60 47 69 / 0 100 40 0

=

$$

CAZ182-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs

60 to 65. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 62 47 71 / 0 90 30 0

Five Points 52 62 47 70 / 0 90 30 0

NAS Lemoore 53 62 47 70 / 0 100 30 0

Kettleman City 53 64 48 72 / 0 90 30 0

=

$$

CAZ183-261100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs

59 to 64. South winds around 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 59 46 69 / 0 90 40 0

Caruthers 52 59 47 68 / 0 100 30 0

Lemoore 52 61 47 70 / 0 90 40 0

Hanford 53 60 47 69 / 0 100 50 0

Corcoran 52 63 47 70 / 0 100 60 0

=

$$

CAZ184-261100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to

63. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 62 46 70 / 30 90 50 0

Clovis 53 60 49 69 / 30 100 40 0

Fresno 53 60 49 69 / 20 90 30 0

Sanger 53 59 47 68 / 20 90 20 0

Reedley 53 60 47 68 / 20 100 30 0

Selma 53 60 48 68 / 0 100 40 0

Kingsburg 53 60 48 68 / 0 90 20 0

=

$$

CAZ185-261100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to

65. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 60 47 68 / 20 100 30 0

Visalia 52 61 48 69 / 0 100 30 0

Exeter 52 62 48 68 / 20 100 40 0

Tulare 53 62 48 69 / 0 100 60 0

Lindsay 51 62 47 68 / 20 100 60 0

Porterville 52 62 48 68 / 20 100 70 0

=

$$

CAZ186-261100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs

61 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 63 46 69 / 0 90 60 0

Allensworth 51 64 48 70 / 0 100 70 0

=

$$

CAZ187-261100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 64 46 70 / 0 80 40 0

Wasco 51 64 47 70 / 0 90 70 0

Buttonwillow 53 65 48 70 / 0 90 50 0

=

$$

CAZ188-261100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Cooler. Highs 61 to

66. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 64 47 69 / 0 100 70 0

McFarland 51 64 47 69 / 0 90 70 0

Shafter 52 64 48 70 / 20 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ189-261100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Cooler. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 56 63 51 70 / 0 70 30 0

Bakersfield 56 65 51 70 / 20 90 70 0

Arvin 53 65 48 68 / 30 90 70 0

Lamont 53 66 48 70 / 30 90 70 0

Mettler 53 64 48 68 / 20 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ190-261100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 52 41 60 / 40 100 50 0

Oakhurst 43 54 37 61 / 50 100 60 20

Auberry 46 51 44 59 / 40 100 60 0

=

$$

CAZ191-261100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 61 45 67 / 20 100 60 0

Springville 51 56 45 63 / 30 100 70 0

Tule River Reservation 52 58 47 63 / 30 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ192-261100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms...a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms near the

crest. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Snow level above

8000 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms, Snow showers likely in the afternoon, South

winds around 25 mph in the morning. Near the crest, slight chance

of thunderstorms, Chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 39 to

47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 45 37 53 / 50 100 60 20

Tuolumne Meadows 25 37 20 46 / 40 100 60 20

Wawona 38 48 34 56 / 50 100 60 20

Devils Postpile 30 33 26 42 / 50 100 80 30

Bass Lake 40 49 36 56 / 50 100 60 20

Hetch Hetchy 43 49 39 58 / 70 100 50 20

=

$$

CAZ193-261100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, A 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms, Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight, Chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow

showers. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, Chance of snow

showers. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 33 25 41 / 30 100 70 20

Shaver Lake 35 37 34 43 / 40 100 70 20

Lake Wishon 33 40 27 47 / 30 100 70 20

=

$$

CAZ194-261100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT

MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning,

then showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms, Chance of snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight, West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms, A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Over higher

elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph. Breezy, colder. Lows 32 to

37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to

52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 53 33 60 / 0 100 70 0

Grant Grove 33 38 29 44 / 20 100 70 0

Lodgepole 31 38 26 44 / 20 100 70 20

Camp Nelson 40 41 35 46 / 30 100 70 0

Johnsondale 35 48 30 55 / 30 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ195-261100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 38 to

43 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest, snow

showers in the morning, Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy, cooler. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Near the

crest, slight chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...25 to 32 at 8000 feet.

West winds 30 to 40 mph...west around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 43 35 47 / 20 90 70 0

Kernville 48 56 41 62 / 20 90 60 0

Lake Isabella 51 56 44 61 / 0 90 70 0

Weldon 48 55 41 62 / 0 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ196-261100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level above

4000 feet. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 61.

West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 44 36 49 / 30 90 80 20

Tehachapi 45 49 38 54 / 20 90 80 0

Twin Oaks 54 55 50 61 / 20 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ197-261100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Windy, colder. Snow level above

4000 feet. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

winds around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 43 35 49 / 20 90 50 0

Frazier Park 36 50 31 56 / 30 90 60 0

Grapevine 52 58 46 63 / 0 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ198-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windy, cooler. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Windy, colder. Lows

41 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 64 46 72 / 0 30 40 0

Ridgecrest 52 65 45 73 / 0 30 30 0

=

$$

CAZ199-261100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Windy. Lows 40 to 46.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 56 43 65 / 0 50 40 0

California City 50 60 43 68 / 0 50 50 0

Mojave 51 56 45 65 / 0 70 60 0

Edwards AFB 49 59 43 68 / 0 40 50 0

Rosamond 48 59 41 67 / 0 60 60 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather