CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-191100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 63 to 69. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 66 48 73 / 90 30 40 0

Avenal 51 66 47 70 / 90 50 40 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 61 49 68 / 90 80 20 0

CAZ180-191100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 63 47 70 / 100 80 30 0

Mendota 50 65 45 71 / 100 90 60 0

Firebaugh 49 64 45 71 / 100 90 60 0

CAZ181-191100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 82. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 63 45 70 / 100 90 60 0

Merced 49 63 45 70 / 100 100 70 0

Chowchilla 48 63 44 70 / 100 100 80 0

Madera 49 64 45 70 / 100 100 80 0

CAZ182-191100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 66 46 71 / 100 60 50 0

Five Points 50 66 46 71 / 100 80 60 0

NAS Lemoore 50 67 46 71 / 100 60 70 0

Kettleman City 52 68 47 72 / 100 30 50 0

CAZ183-191100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 52. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 64 45 70 / 100 80 70 0

Caruthers 49 64 45 69 / 100 90 80 0

Lemoore 50 66 46 70 / 100 80 80 0

Hanford 50 66 46 70 / 100 80 80 0

Corcoran 50 67 46 70 / 100 90 80 0

CAZ184-191100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 66 43 71 / 100 60 80 0

Clovis 51 65 47 70 / 100 80 80 0

Fresno 52 64 47 70 / 100 80 80 0

Sanger 50 64 45 68 / 100 80 90 0

Reedley 50 64 45 68 / 100 90 90 0

Selma 51 64 46 69 / 100 90 90 0

Kingsburg 50 65 45 68 / 100 90 80 0

CAZ185-191100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 64 45 68 / 100 90 90 0

Visalia 50 66 46 69 / 100 80 90 0

Exeter 50 66 46 68 / 100 90 90 20

Tulare 52 66 47 69 / 100 80 90 0

Lindsay 50 66 45 68 / 100 90 90 20

Porterville 52 66 47 68 / 100 90 90 20

CAZ186-191100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 66 45 69 / 100 80 80 0

Allensworth 51 67 46 69 / 100 90 80 0

CAZ187-191100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 49 to

54. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 66 45 70 / 100 70 60 0

Wasco 50 67 46 68 / 100 80 80 20

Buttonwillow 52 68 48 70 / 100 70 70 20

CAZ188-191100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to

51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 51 67 46 69 / 100 90 90 20

McFarland 50 68 46 68 / 100 90 90 30

Shafter 51 68 47 68 / 100 90 80 30

CAZ189-191100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 66 51 68 / 90 50 60 20

Bakersfield 55 69 50 68 / 100 90 80 30

Arvin 53 68 48 68 / 90 80 70 40

Lamont 52 69 47 68 / 90 80 80 40

Mettler 52 67 47 66 / 90 80 60 40

CAZ190-191100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 55 38 61 / 100 100 90 0

Oakhurst 40 56 33 62 / 100 100 90 20

Auberry 47 54 42 59 / 100 100 80 0

CAZ191-191100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 49 65 44 67 / 100 90 80 20

Springville 50 61 45 62 / 100 90 80 20

Tule River Reservation 52 61 47 64 / 100 90 90 20

CAZ192-191100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers...snow showers near the crest. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

15 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

chance of thunderstorms, Chance of snow showers. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening.

Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Lows 27 to

35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. West winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs

42 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 45 32 51 / 100 100 90 20

Tuolumne Meadows 20 36 13 43 / 100 90 70 0

Wawona 36 50 29 56 / 100 100 90 30

Devils Postpile 28 32 20 39 / 100 90 70 20

Bass Lake 39 51 33 57 / 100 100 90 30

Hetch Hetchy 41 50 34 57 / 100 100 90 20

CAZ193-191100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers...snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 13 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of snow

showers, Chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings near zero.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 35 22 40 / 100 100 80 20

Shaver Lake 35 38 32 42 / 100 100 80 30

Lake Wishon 30 42 24 46 / 100 90 70 30

CAZ194-191100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Near

the crest, chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Highs 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

Chance of showers. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Over higher elevations, west

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers, showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 54 30 58 / 100 80 70 0

Grant Grove 32 40 28 43 / 100 100 80 20

Lodgepole 29 40 24 42 / 100 90 80 20

Camp Nelson 40 42 34 45 / 100 90 80 20

Johnsondale 33 52 28 54 / 100 80 80 20

CAZ195-191100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 6 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph...west 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers, A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers

likely, Slight chance of thunderstorms. Very windy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

West winds 35 to 45 mph...west 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Chance of

snow showers. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds

35 to 45 mph...west 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher elevations, west

winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Very windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...27 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 64 to

69 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 44 36 46 / 100 80 80 30

Kernville 46 60 42 62 / 90 70 70 0

Lake Isabella 49 59 45 61 / 90 70 70 20

Weldon 47 59 42 63 / 90 60 60 0

CAZ196-191100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Highs 49 to

59. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level above 4000 feet. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 60.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very

windy. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Very windy. Chance

of showers 50 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 63 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 48 37 48 / 90 80 80 50

Tehachapi 44 53 38 53 / 90 70 80 40

Twin Oaks 52 56 47 57 / 90 70 70 20

CAZ197-191100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Windy, colder. Snow level

above 4000 feet. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level above

4000 feet. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 45 36 48 / 100 60 70 40

Frazier Park 37 54 31 56 / 90 60 70 40

Grapevine 52 62 47 62 / 90 70 70 50

CAZ198-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Windy. Lows 48 to 54.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

65 to 75. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 69 48 73 / 30 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 52 69 47 74 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ199-191100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows 42 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to

75. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 50 61 45 65 / 30 0 0 0

California City 49 66 44 68 / 40 0 0 0

Mojave 50 63 45 65 / 60 20 30 0

Edwards AFB 48 66 43 68 / 40 40 0 0

Rosamond 47 65 42 68 / 70 40 30 0

