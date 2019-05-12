CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019

374 FPUS56 KHNX 120601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-121100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 69 to 75. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 88 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 89 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 83 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-121100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 88 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 90 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 90 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-121100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 88 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 89 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 89 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 56 91 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-121100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 90 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 91 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 58 91 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-121100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 56 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 89 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 56 90 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 89 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 91 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-121100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 90 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 59 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 58 89 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 58 89 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 58 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-121100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 89 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 89 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 88 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 59 89 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-121100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 89 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-121100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 88 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 88 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-121100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 57 89 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 57 88 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 88 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-121100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds in the evening

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 87 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 88 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 59 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 59 90 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 88 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-121100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 81 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 82 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 63 80 63 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-121100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 87 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 56 82 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 85 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-121100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

74 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 68 49 68 / 0 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 24 59 27 57 / 0 20 0 20

Wawona 40 77 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 53 35 52 / 0 20 0 30

Bass Lake 44 78 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 78 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-121100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

71 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

56 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 55 44 54 / 0 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 45 62 52 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 57 41 57 / 0 40 0 20

CAZ194-121100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 40 78 45 78 / 0 20 0 20

Grant Grove 40 64 44 64 / 0 30 0 0

Lodgepole 32 61 35 61 / 0 30 0 20

Camp Nelson 45 66 50 65 / 0 20 0 0

Johnsondale 38 76 39 75 / 0 20 0 0

CAZ195-121100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 67 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 55 83 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 53 82 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-121100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 67 51 66 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 74 49 73 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 80 51 79 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ197-121100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 46 65 48 65 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 40 72 41 71 / 30 0 0 0

Grapevine 58 81 59 80 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ198-121100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Not as

warm. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 88 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 55 89 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-121100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Not as

warm. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 83 61 84 / 20 0 0 0

California City 53 87 57 88 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 57 85 61 85 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 87 57 87 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 50 86 55 85 / 30 0 0 0

