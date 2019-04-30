CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-301100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 78 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 75. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 74 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 72 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 70 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ180-301100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 74 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 51 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 77 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ181-301100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 75 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 76 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 77 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ182-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 75 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 75 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-301100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 52 77 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 52 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 50 76 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-301100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 54 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 53 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 54 76 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ185-301100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 52 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-301100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 74 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 75 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-301100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 73 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 75 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 75 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-301100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 51 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 82 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 50 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 76 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 51 76 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 53 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 74 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 54 77 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 52 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 52 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 52 75 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-301100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 66 45 69 / 0 30 0 0

Oakhurst 43 68 39 70 / 0 30 0 0

Auberry 52 66 49 67 / 0 20 0 0

$$

CAZ191-301100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 49 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 74 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 51 75 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 70 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 53 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-301100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Windy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 54 38 58 / 0 40 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 23 46 16 50 / 0 40 0 0

Wawona 39 61 35 64 / 0 50 0 0

Devils Postpile 30 41 24 45 / 0 40 0 0

Bass Lake 43 64 39 66 / 0 40 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 61 40 65 / 0 50 0 0

$$

CAZ193-301100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 44 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 48 29 50 / 20 30 0 0

Shaver Lake 34 55 29 57 / 20 30 0 0

Lake Wishon 33 53 29 54 / 30 20 0 0

$$

CAZ194-301100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon, West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

35 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

38 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 64 35 64 / 30 20 0 0

Grant Grove 38 52 35 53 / 20 30 0 0

Lodgepole 31 51 28 51 / 30 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 42 53 39 55 / 20 0 0 0

Johnsondale 34 64 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-301100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 54 41 57 / 20 0 0 0

Kernville 47 71 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 69 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 69 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-301100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 46 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 66 to

76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 56 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 43 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 62 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-301100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 42 to 52. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 53 39 55 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 69 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 52 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 51 79 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-301100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 48 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 69 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 72 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 49 69 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 69 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 45 69 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

