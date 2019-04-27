CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

650 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

50 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows 49 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 90 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 60 85 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 89 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 57 90 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 57 90 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 90 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 90 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 89 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 90 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 90 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 59 91 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 91 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 61 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 90 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 59 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 91 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 58 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 62 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 62 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 90 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 91 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 91 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 91 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 91 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 90 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-271100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 88 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 59 90 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 60 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 90 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 90 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 88 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 90 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 90 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 88 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 52 to

62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 82 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 83 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 59 80 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 59 90 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 62 85 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 86 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 71 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 28 62 27 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 77 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 58 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 80 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 77 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

55 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 63 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 70 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 67 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet. Highs 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to

46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 78 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 66 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 38 65 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 52 69 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 44 80 42 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 70 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 57 87 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 59 85 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 59 85 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 71 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 53 75 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 78 61 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 51 67 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 45 75 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 83 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 85 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 93 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 62 94 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 85 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 61 86 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 88 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

