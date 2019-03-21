CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

426 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ089-211100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 67 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 30

Mendota 44 66 42 67 / 40 0 0 0

Coalinga 43 64 43 67 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ090-211100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 65 43 64 / 40 0 0 30

Merced 44 65 42 64 / 40 0 0 30

Chowchilla 45 65 42 64 / 50 0 0 0

Madera 46 65 43 65 / 50 0 0 0

Clovis 48 65 45 66 / 60 30 0 0

Fresno 48 65 45 66 / 60 20 0 0

Kerman 45 65 43 67 / 50 0 0 0

Sanger 47 64 43 66 / 40 30 0 0

Reedley 48 64 44 66 / 70 30 0 0

Selma 48 64 44 67 / 40 30 0 0

Kingsburg 48 64 44 67 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ091-211100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 65 42 67 / 70 20 0 0

Hanford 47 64 43 67 / 70 20 0 0

Avenal 44 63 43 66 / 40 0 0 0

Taft 45 60 46 65 / 20 20 0 0

CAZ092-211100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 64 44 66 / 80 40 0 0

Visalia 48 64 43 67 / 80 30 0 0

Exeter 48 65 43 67 / 90 40 0 0

Tulare 48 64 43 67 / 80 40 0 0

Lindsay 47 64 43 67 / 90 50 0 0

Porterville 48 63 44 67 / 90 50 0 0

Delano 45 63 42 67 / 80 20 0 0

Wasco 45 63 42 67 / 70 30 0 0

Shafter 45 63 42 67 / 70 30 0 0

Bakersfield 48 63 45 67 / 80 30 0 0

Arvin 45 63 42 67 / 80 30 0 0

Lamont 45 63 42 67 / 80 30 0 0

CAZ093-211100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 41 55 39 57 / 70 20 0 20

Oakhurst 38 56 35 60 / 70 40 0 20

CAZ094-211100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 61 43 66 / 90 70 0 0

CAZ095-211100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 40. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to

48. West winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to

37. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet

45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. West winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to

58. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

55 to 63. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 43 56 40 62 / 80 50 0 0

Tehachapi 36 48 34 54 / 80 30 0 0

Frazier Park 29 45 29 53 / 70 40 0 0

CAZ096-211100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Near the crest, isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Chance of snow showers,

Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to

21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 44 30 48 / 60 60 0 30

Shaver Lake 27 44 22 49 / 70 40 0 20

CAZ097-211100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Near the crest, isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Chance of snow showers, Showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight, West winds around 25 mph after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

27 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

Chance of snow showers, West winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

27 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow showers. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 35 21 44 / 90 80 20 0

CAZ098-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 61 to

71. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 62 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 65 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-211100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Breezy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

36 to 45. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 41 59 39 65 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 42 57 40 63 / 30 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 59 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 40 59 37 64 / 20 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

