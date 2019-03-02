CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 51 63 / 100 30 30

Mendota 68 52 65 / 100 30 20

Coalinga 65 52 63 / 100 20 20

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs 63 to 68.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 51 to 56.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 65 52 63 / 100 60 50

Merced 65 52 63 / 100 50 40

Chowchilla 66 53 64 / 100 60 40

Madera 66 54 65 / 100 50 30

Clovis 65 53 64 / 100 50 20

Fresno 66 54 64 / 100 40 20

Kerman 67 52 65 / 100 40 20

Sanger 64 52 64 / 100 60 30

Reedley 64 52 64 / 100 40 20

Selma 65 53 64 / 100 40 20

Kingsburg 65 52 63 / 100 40 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 66 51 64 / 100 20 0

Hanford 65 51 64 / 100 20 0

Avenal 63 50 62 / 90 0 0

Taft 66 49 63 / 90 0 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 70.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 60 to 69. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 52 64 / 100 50 20

Visalia 65 52 64 / 100 40 20

Exeter 65 52 65 / 100 50 30

Tulare 66 51 65 / 100 30 20

Lindsay 66 51 66 / 100 40 30

Porterville 67 51 66 / 100 40 30

Delano 68 50 65 / 100 20 20

Wasco 67 50 65 / 90 0 20

Shafter 69 50 65 / 90 0 0

Bakersfield 70 51 66 / 90 0 0

Arvin 71 49 67 / 90 0 0

Lamont 71 49 67 / 90 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 46 55 / 100 80 70

Oakhurst 59 45 59 / 100 70 60

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 48 63 / 100 60 40

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs

at 5000 feet 45 to 53. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 41.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 52. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows at

5000 feet 33 to 38. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 56. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs at 5000 feet

44 to 54. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Windy, colder. Lows

at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 60 43 59 / 100 20 0

Tehachapi 55 40 53 / 90 0 0

Frazier Park 50 33 48 / 100 0 20

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain, breezy.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight, Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain. Very windy. Highs

42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

and rain after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Lows 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Very

windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Windy, colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 39 47 / 100 80 70

Shaver Lake 46 30 46 / 100 70 50

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms...snow and

slight chance of thunderstorms near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

19 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, A 50 percent chance of showers, West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Very windy. Highs

45 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Very windy. Colder.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Very windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of snow

60 percent. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

35 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 27 42 / 100 60 50

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 58 to 67. Lows

45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Windy. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 48 68 / 90 0 0

Ridgecrest 69 49 69 / 90 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PST Sat Mar 2 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 61 45 62 / 90 0 0

Mojave 60 45 60 / 90 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 46 60 / 80 0 0

Rosamond 59 44 60 / 90 0 0

