CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 34. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 53 31 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 52 30 53 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 52 32 55 / 0 0 0

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night. Lows

28 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 32 to 37.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 29 53 / 0 0 0

Merced 52 28 53 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 30 53 / 0 0 0

Madera 51 28 53 / 0 0 0

Clovis 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

Fresno 50 33 53 / 0 0 0

Kerman 51 30 53 / 0 0 0

Sanger 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

Reedley 49 31 52 / 0 0 0

Selma 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 49 31 53 / 0 0 0

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds in the evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 30 53 / 0 0 0

Hanford 50 29 53 / 0 0 0

Avenal 50 31 53 / 0 0 0

Taft 47 34 52 / 30 0 0

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the night.

Lows 29 to 34. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 49 30 53 / 0 0 0

Visalia 49 30 53 / 0 0 0

Exeter 47 31 52 / 0 0 0

Tulare 48 31 52 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 31 52 / 0 0 0

Porterville 47 29 52 / 0 0 0

Delano 49 31 53 / 20 0 0

Wasco 50 31 53 / 30 0 0

Shafter 50 31 53 / 30 0 0

Bakersfield 48 33 53 / 30 0 0

Arvin 48 30 54 / 0 0 0

Lamont 48 30 54 / 20 0 0

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 24 46 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 46 20 48 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Showers likely in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 29 52 / 0 0 0

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 28 to 36.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 19 to 25. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 22 to 28. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers. Lows at 5000 feet

25 to 31. Highs at 5000 feet 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet

21 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to

39. Lows at 5000 feet 23 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 26 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs at

5000 feet 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 42 24 46 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 23 41 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 17 40 / 0 0 0

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 13 to 19 at 5000 feet...1 to 9 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to

14 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers. Lows 21 to 27 at

5000 feet...10 to 16 at 8000 feet. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows

16 to 22 at 5000 feet...4 to 12 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...9 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Not as cold. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 18 40 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 8 36 / 0 0 0

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...

19 to 27 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21 at 5000 feet...1 to 11 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to

15 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Lows 19 to 27 at

5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows

14 to 24 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...5 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 6 32 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 43 to 52. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 27 49 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 26 50 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 25 to 31.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 46 26 48 / 0 0 0

Mojave 44 27 46 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 23 48 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 25 48 / 0 0 0

