CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

973 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Washingtons Birthday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ089-181200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 30 to 35.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the

night. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 34 52 32 54 / 30 0 0 0

Mendota 32 51 32 53 / 30 0 0 0

Coalinga 35 51 33 55 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ090-181200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night.

Lows 30 to 35. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the

night. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 32 52 31 54 / 20 0 0 0

Merced 32 51 31 53 / 20 0 0 0

Chowchilla 33 50 32 53 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 33 50 32 54 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 34 49 33 53 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 34 49 33 53 / 20 0 0 0

Kerman 33 50 32 54 / 30 0 0 0

Sanger 33 49 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Reedley 33 48 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Selma 34 49 33 53 / 30 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 48 32 53 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ091-181200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 37.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 30 to 35.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 35 to

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 49 31 53 / 40 0 0 0

Hanford 34 49 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Avenal 34 49 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Taft 37 46 34 52 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ092-181200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the

night. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Lows

36 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 32 48 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Visalia 34 48 32 53 / 40 0 0 0

Exeter 33 46 32 52 / 50 0 0 0

Tulare 34 47 32 52 / 50 0 0 0

Lindsay 33 46 32 52 / 50 0 0 0

Porterville 34 46 33 52 / 50 0 0 0

Delano 34 47 32 53 / 70 0 0 0

Wasco 35 48 32 54 / 70 0 0 0

Shafter 35 48 32 54 / 80 0 0 0

Bakersfield 38 47 34 54 / 80 0 0 0

Arvin 34 47 30 53 / 80 0 0 0

Lamont 35 47 31 54 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ093-181200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows 22 to 32.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 26 43 26 47 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 22 45 22 49 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ094-181200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 30 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 31 46 31 52 / 60 0 0 0

CAZ095-181200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows at 5000 feet 22 to 28. Northwest winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 28 to

34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 20 to 26.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 21 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 24 to 30. Highs at

5000 feet 29 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 23 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 23 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet

37 to 46. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 27 41 27 45 / 60 0 0 0

Tehachapi 27 36 24 41 / 80 0 0 0

Frazier Park 21 34 17 41 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ096-181200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Near

the crest, snow showers likely in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows 16 to 22 at 5000 feet...5 to

11 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers...a 30 percent chance of snow showers near the

crest. Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 21 at 5000 feet...2 to

10 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 19 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 14 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...

10 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 24 at 5000 feet...

6 to 12 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...9 to

15 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 21 36 19 39 / 40 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 11 32 9 36 / 40 20 0 0

CAZ097-181200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow showers

likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows 13 to 23 at

5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers...a 30 percent chance of snow showers near the

crest. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...2 to

12 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 25 at 5000 feet...5 to 15 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 25 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 17 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers. Highs 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet. Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 9 27 8 31 / 60 30 0 0

CAZ098-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 27 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 41 to 50. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

32 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 31 47 28 49 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 30 48 27 49 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ099-181200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Sun Feb 17 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph...northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph below the passes.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 30. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 27 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

31 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 30 46 27 47 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 32 43 28 46 / 30 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 29 46 26 48 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 29 45 25 48 / 40 0 0 0

