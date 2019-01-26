CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

787 FPUS56 KHNX 261100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ089-270000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 66.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 44 to 50.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 67 47 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-270000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 61 41 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

Madera 65 44 66 / 0 0 0

Clovis 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 44 66 / 0 0 0

Kerman 64 43 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 63 42 65 / 0 0 0

Selma 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-270000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 42 to 48.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

51. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Hanford 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

Avenal 65 45 66 / 0 0 0

Taft 67 47 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-270000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 70.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 70.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 41 to 49.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 43 65 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 65 44 67 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 41 64 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 44 67 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 45 67 / 0 0 0

Delano 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 40 66 / 0 0 0

Shafter 67 41 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 69 45 69 / 0 0 0

Arvin 71 45 70 / 0 0 0

Lamont 70 44 69 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-270000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 44 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-270000-

Tulare County Foothills-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

49. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 43 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-270000-

Kern County Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

40 to 46. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 36 to 43. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 66 42 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 36 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-270000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to

45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

33 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 41 57 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 30 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-270000-

Tulare County Mountains-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 50 27 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-270000-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-270000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

300 AM PST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

45. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 63 37 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather