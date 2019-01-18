CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ089-181200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

54 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 60 47 62 / 40 0 0 0

Mendota 47 61 45 63 / 40 0 0 0

Coalinga 48 61 48 64 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ090-181200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 46 59 45 62 / 50 0 0 0

Merced 46 59 45 62 / 50 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 61 45 63 / 50 0 0 0

Madera 47 62 46 64 / 60 0 0 0

Clovis 46 60 45 62 / 70 0 0 0

Fresno 46 60 45 62 / 70 0 0 0

Kerman 46 62 45 63 / 50 0 0 0

Sanger 45 59 43 62 / 80 0 0 0

Reedley 45 59 43 61 / 80 0 0 0

Selma 46 59 43 61 / 70 0 0 0

Kingsburg 45 59 43 60 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ091-181200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Highs 53 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 45 59 41 60 / 60 0 0 0

Hanford 45 59 41 60 / 60 0 0 0

Avenal 47 59 46 63 / 30 0 0 0

Taft 48 59 46 64 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ092-181200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 45 59 44 61 / 80 0 0 0

Visalia 45 59 42 61 / 70 0 0 0

Exeter 46 61 45 63 / 80 0 0 0

Tulare 46 60 43 62 / 70 0 0 0

Lindsay 46 61 45 63 / 80 0 0 0

Porterville 47 60 44 63 / 80 0 0 0

Delano 47 60 42 63 / 60 0 0 0

Wasco 47 60 42 63 / 60 0 0 0

Shafter 48 61 43 64 / 60 0 0 0

Bakersfield 50 61 46 65 / 60 0 0 0

Arvin 48 60 45 66 / 60 20 0 0

Lamont 48 61 44 66 / 60 20 0 0

CAZ093-181200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 32 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 56 42 62 / 80 0 0 0

Oakhurst 37 57 37 63 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ094-181200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 44 58 43 63 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ095-181200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Windy, colder. Lows

at 5000 feet 34 to 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the morning. Very windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

at 5000 feet 29 to 38. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

49 to 55. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 40 56 39 62 / 80 0 0 0

Tehachapi 37 50 37 59 / 50 20 0 0

Frazier Park 30 49 33 59 / 50 30 0 0

CAZ096-181200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight, West winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, snow showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Over

higher elevations, west winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening

decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 60 mph.

Very windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to

37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Very windy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 50 to

57 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 51 38 54 / 100 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 50 28 59 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ097-181200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

north winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to

35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows

25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 23 43 26 51 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ098-181200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

40. Highs 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 60 37 63 / 40 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 37 61 36 63 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ099-181200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 30 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 42 59 37 62 / 30 0 0 0

Mojave 43 59 40 62 / 30 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 42 59 36 62 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 41 60 37 64 / 30 0 0 0

