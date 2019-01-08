CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

364 FPUS56 KHNX 080800

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday,

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-090000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to 53.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

57 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 49 60 / 20 70 70

Mendota 62 49 59 / 0 50 70

Coalinga 62 52 58 / 0 40 70

CAZ090-090000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. Lows 44 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 49 59 / 20 70 80

Merced 62 49 58 / 20 60 80

Chowchilla 62 49 59 / 0 50 80

Madera 63 50 59 / 0 50 70

Clovis 62 49 58 / 0 40 70

Fresno 62 49 58 / 0 30 70

Kerman 63 49 59 / 0 40 70

Sanger 62 48 58 / 0 30 70

Reedley 62 47 58 / 0 30 70

Selma 62 49 58 / 0 20 70

Kingsburg 62 48 58 / 0 20 70

CAZ091-090000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 43 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 47 58 / 0 20 70

Hanford 63 48 58 / 0 20 60

Avenal 64 49 59 / 0 20 50

Taft 63 50 60 / 0 0 40

CAZ092-090000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance

of showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 47 58 / 0 20 70

Visalia 63 47 58 / 0 0 60

Exeter 62 45 59 / 0 0 50

Tulare 63 47 59 / 0 0 50

Lindsay 63 45 60 / 0 0 50

Porterville 63 46 60 / 0 0 30

Delano 65 44 60 / 0 0 30

Wasco 65 44 60 / 0 0 30

Shafter 65 44 61 / 0 0 30

Bakersfield 66 47 62 / 0 0 20

Arvin 65 44 63 / 0 0 20

Lamont 66 44 63 / 0 0 20

CAZ093-090000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 54 to

62.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 50 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 46 53 / 20 60 90

Oakhurst 60 40 56 / 20 50 90

CAZ094-090000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 46 60 / 0 20 60

CAZ095-090000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53. East

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 35 to 43. Southeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

at 5000 feet 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Highs at 5000 feet 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs at

5000 feet 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs at 5000 feet 40 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 59 40 60 / 0 0 20

Tehachapi 53 38 55 / 0 0 20

Frazier Park 54 32 54 / 0 0 30

CAZ096-090000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...a 20 percent

chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight, Chance of showers and slight

chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then showers likely

and chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers, A 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers, showers and chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow

showers likely and chance of light freezing rain in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and slight chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers, showers likely and slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 44 48 / 20 70 90

Shaver Lake 51 32 47 / 20 50 80

CAZ097-090000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southeast

winds around 25 mph in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs

48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows

32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over

higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 27 44 / 0 30 70

CAZ098-090000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

55 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 37 61 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-090000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 59 36 62 / 0 0 0

Mojave 57 39 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

